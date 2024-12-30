Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, was recently spotted at a party hosted by one of her father’s supposed longtime rivals, Jeff Bezos. As per the Daily Mail, the soon-to-be president’s daughter was at the billionaire’s glitzy star-studded Aspen dinner.

“Ivanka, 43, stunned in a chic western-inspired brown suede dress, fit with a thick boho belt, tall brown leather boots, a tan shearling-lined leather jacket, and a brown leather clutch,” reported a conservative outlet. The news was also picked up by Page Six, which reported that “the couple (Jared & Ivanka) appeared in good spirits as they left the celebrity-loved eatery hand-in-hand.”

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have date night at Jeff Bezos’ party in Aspen https://t.co/TooT4y5U3r pic.twitter.com/maiKpWWPsN — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2024

Jeff Bezos has reportedly shared a complicated relationship with the president-elect in the past and even though he has donated money to Trump’s causes in recent times, the Amazon executive chairman has been critical of Trump in the past. The relationship between Bezos and Trump has also been strained in the past few months due to Trump befriending Bezos’ frequent critic and fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

However, there seems to be more behind Ivanka and Jared attending the Amazon founder’s dinner dash. If reports are accurate, the power couple might soon have Bezos as their neighbor. Bezos, according to news editor Delilah Gray of SheKnows.com, reportedly “purchased a $68 million home located in Indian Creek, which is located in Miami-Dade County.” Gray added, “Not only do Ivanka and Kushner live there, but so do celebrities like Tom Brady, and potentially Kim Kardashian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Despite dedicating much of her adult life to Trump’s endeavors (both political and otherwise, Ivanka Trump, decided to leave Washington in 2021. She also reportedly claimed that she was “done with politics” and asserted that she was not coming back.

“I love my father very much. This time, around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she stated in a social media post in 2022, soon after her father announced his plans to run for president again.

Thank you, @IvankaTrump for including me in this incredible podcast! The work that we were able to accomplish together by helping so many people gain their freedom changed lives. ❤️ #unsunghero Click the link below to check out full interview. https://t.co/99GJY9ogjf pic.twitter.com/51NWLJgcrC — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) July 9, 2024

This statement has turned out to be quite true, especially after Trump’s 2024 victory. Sources reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner aim to live a private life in Miami, Florida. They have spent the last few years majorly staying out of the media limelight.

“Politics is – it’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being,” she remarked during her appearance on The Lex Fridman Podcast. Ivanka, during the 3-hour conversation, added, “And you know, it’s a really rough business. So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate,”