“Politics is a Pretty Dark World”, Says Ivanka Trump Ahead of Donald Trump’s Second Term

Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of Donald Trump, has left politics to focus on her family and personal life. Ivanka, who played a pivotal role as a senior advisor during her father’s administration, has chosen to prioritize her family and personal life over politics.

Ivanka left Washington, DC, in January 2021 after exiting her father’s employ. This event marked the first time she paved her path as Ivanka has been actively involved in Trump’s professional life since she was 23 years old.In 2022, Ivanka Trump posted on social media, “I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”. This was posted right after her father announced his third run for the presidency.

The above statement remains true to this day. Sources confirmed that even after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, Ivanka’s stance has not changed. She and her husband, Jared Kushner, are living a private life in Miami, Florida, away from the public spotlight.

“Politics is – it’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being,”, Ivanka told The Lex Fridman Podcast this July. “And you know, it’s a really rough business. So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate,” she added.

Ivanka Trump’s stint at the White House was not an easy one. She faced intense criticism with the public scrutiny and controversies that often accompanied her family’s time in office. This could be the reason Ivanka has stayed away from Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign. Jared Kushner has also declined a formal role in the incoming administration but is expected to be a pivotal outside adviser to Donald Trump’s Middle East affairs.

Ivanka is likely to be an informal advisor to Trump on a range of issues out of the public eye. Maggie Cordish, a longtime friend of the Trump’s says, “She’s still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members.”

Ivanka Trump has had her share of personal struggles in the last four years. She lost her mother, Ivana Trump, in 2022 and has since been caring for her 98-year-old maternal grandmother who stays with the family in Miami.

“The loss of a parent is one of life’s very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared. It hits at the very core of your being. And it takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you,”, Ivanka Trump posted on her first holiday season since her mother’s death.

Ivanka Trump’s decision to stay away from politics has given a new dimension to her life. She is prioritizing her family and pursuing new interests. “Her children are in a sweet spot where they’re all critical ages, they’re tweens and teens, and it’s short – it’s brief. She loves being with her children, and she’s found a lot of peace and happiness in her private life,” says Maggie Cordish.

Ivanka Trump has been a key figure in Donald Trump’s professional and political ventures. She has done everything from designing his hotels during his real estate days to advising him during his presidency. Ivanka’s decision to seek personal fulfillment over public service has proved fruitful. Her social media posts are filled with images of her gardening with family, practicing jiu-jitsu, learning to surf, playing polo on horseback, driving motocross bikes, and playing board games.