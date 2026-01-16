“Was It Ripped from Michelle Obama?” – Melania Trump’s Speech on AI Triggers Backlash

Busy with her First Lady duties, Melania Trump recently attended the Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders event, where she spoke about the relevance of artificial intelligence and how it can be used responsibly, especially by children.

Melania Trump’s speech on AI was trolled for multiple reasons. Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Melania’s speech, where she struggled to pronounce a few words and fumbled many times. “Melania is delivering a speech on AI that sounds like it was written by AI,” the caption on the post read.

Melania is delivering a speech on AI that sounds like it was written by AI pic.twitter.com/NGIOPRpNM1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

The Internet, as always, had a lot of opinions. Many thought that Melania Trump took a leaf from former First Lady Michelle Obama’s old speech. “I guess she ran out of Michelle Obama speeches to steal,” an X user flagged. Another one wrote, “I think Michelle Obama said this before.”

Simply put, Michelle Obama was name-checked in the comments section of the post multiple times with comments like “AI had to be used, Michelle Obama hasn’t written a speech on AI she could cheat from,” and “Was it ripped from Michelle Obama?” popping up. “Make it sound like something Michelle Obama would write prompt,” read another comment from an X user.

Allegedly copying Michelle Obama’s speech wasn’t the only count for which Melania Trump was trolled for. Some netizens alleged that the former model used AI to write the speech. “AI create a speech for the first lady in broken English, please,” a user wrote, mocking Melania.

“Definitely sounds suspiciously like an algorithm wrote it,” a comment on the post read. “Of course she is using AI,” read another one. Also appearing in the comments section were remarks from users criticizing Melania for being unable to pronounce simple English words during her speech. “She can’t spell AI,” a user complained. “Huh! What did she say?” asked another puzzled netizen. “’How to became’ – yeah, she has the English language mastered,” a user wrote with a hint of sarcasm.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section. “She doesn’t understand a word of what she is trying to pronounce,” a comment read. Another person asked, “Why is she even talking about anything … What’s the point? Is this when they give the wife something to make it look like she works for the people?” Here are some more comments from the post: “I’d like this timeline to please be over,” and “You mean this isn’t AI?”

Melania Trump shared a snippet from her speech on X, and she captioned the post, “CURIOSITY FOR INTELLECTUAL FREEDOM. First Lady Melania Trump Inspires America’s Children to be Curious, Use AI to Achieve their Career Ambitions during Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders event.”

CURIOSITY FOR INTELLECTUAL FREEDOM First Lady Melania Trump Inspires America’s Children to be Curious, Use AI to Achieve their Career Ambitions during @Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders event. pic.twitter.com/gFBDEebp9U — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 16, 2026

“Choose to let your imagination drive your intellectual progress. But never use AI as a quick solution. Be intellectually honest with yourself – use AI as a tool – but do not let it replace your personal intelligence,” Melania Trump continued in her speech at the Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders event.