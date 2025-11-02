Was Diana and Charles’s 13-Year Age Gap the Reason Behind Their Doomed Marriage? Here’s What Experts Say

Throughout history, royal marriages have been controversial, a perfect source of gossip for media outlets, and a testament to feminism and women’s empowerment, highlighting how women navigated their lives as queens and princesses under immense media scrutiny. One of the things that caught everyone’s eye was how royal marriages have often featured significant age gaps.

Born on November 14, 1948, Prince ( now King) Charles was nearly 13 years older than Princess Diana, who was born on July 1, 1961. When the couple married on July 29, 1981, Diana had just turned 20. She was young, naive and too pretty to be true. Charles, well, he was a few months away from turning 33. Matured, handsome and the heart of the royal family.

The couple shared a 13-year age gap. As per The List, today, some people see that difference as an early sign their marriage might not last, but in the early 1980s, few seemed to think much of it.

A 2022 discussion on Reddit’s ‘The Crown’ subreddit explored how the public viewed Charles and Diana’s age gap when they married in 1981. One commenter noted, “I don’t remember it being seen as a scandal. A 13-year age gap is unusual but not that unusual.” Another added, “It was completely glossed over at the time.”

Princess Diana and Charles were first introduced in 1977 by Diana’s sister, Sarah McCorquodale. Charles was about 29 at the time, and Diana was only 16. It wasn’t until three years later that the duo met again and began dating. They reportedly met 13 times, and in 1981, Charles popped the question to Diana, and of course, she said yes.

Their courtship was brief and intense, but red flags in the relationship were always present. Reports suggested that Diana would later confide to her astrologer, Penny Thornton, that the royal wedding almost didn’t happen.

“One of the most shocking things Diana ever told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles admitted he didn’t love her,” Thornton revealed in an ITV documentary. “He didn’t want to begin the marriage under false pretenses, but it was devastating for Diana. She told me she thought about not going through with it.”

Despite her doubts, Diana proceeded with the ceremony- though she later described it as the “worst day of [her] life,” Charles was known to be stubborn, charming and one of a kind. Over the next 15 years, Charles and Diana’s relationship was marked by both memorable moments and emotional distress. (via PEOPLE).

The public and the royal family immediately loved Princess Diana and her unwavering advocacy for social issues. They welcomed two sons, Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984, but their marriage soon began to crumble as jealousy, insecurity, reports of infidelity, and media scrutiny took over.

The infamous affair between her and Charles grabbed way too much attention than it deserved back in the 90s. While Diana was trying to embrace motherhood, her royal duties and being a wife, the world was not kind to her at all.

In an encounter with BBC broadcaster Martin Bashir. In Princess Diana’s 1995 interview, she claimed that there were “three people” in her marriage with Prince Charles. Eventually, the late Queen Elizabeth had to issue letters advising the royal couple to get a divorce.

The duo parted ways in 1996, which was a year before Diana’s heartbreaking death in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. The Mercedes she was travelling in struck a pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

While official investigations blamed the accident on high speed and the driver’s intoxication, unnamed sources now allege that cocaine was also discovered in the vehicle, but it was removed before the public became aware.

Many claim that Charles and Diana’s huge age gap was the reason behind their incompatibility, which could not be understood when they met as they were young and in love. Relationship coach Paige Michelle told The List in 2021 that their contrasting personalities and communication styles likely made things even harder.

Even though relationships with huge age gaps can definitely work out from time to time, they have drastically changed; the couple had no shared experiences and had nothing in common. Do you think age gaps play a role in sustaining a relationship in the long run?