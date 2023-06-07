Shoppers Rushing to Walmart to Buy $450 'Flash Deal' That Scans at Register for $220

Walmart, the retail giant known for its competitive prices, has recently offered a remarkable discount on its online store. The PowerSmart Push Lawn Mower, originally priced at $450, has been slashed down to $220, resulting in a whopping 51% discount. This attractive deal has caught the attention of Walmart shoppers, leading to a rush to purchase the lawn mower at this incredible price.

It's important to note that this offer is exclusively available online as a digital deal under the 'flash deal' tab, indicating that it may only be available for a limited time. Interested customers must seize the opportunity to purchase the product online to benefit from the significant savings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, the PowerSmart 21-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized yards and offers five cutting height settings. With side discharge, bagging, and mulching settings, it provides versatility and convenience for users.

The lawn mower features seven-inch front push mower wheels and eight-inch rear wheels, ensuring smooth operation. While the product has received a rating of 3.4 out of 5 stars, it still represents a fantastic deal for anyone in need of a reliable lawn mower.

Image Source: Walmart

Walmart is well-known for offering great deals across a wide range of products. In addition to the lawn mower, shoppers have also taken advantage of other discounted items. One popular item that has garnered attention is the MOOSOO Hair Dryer, the price of which has been reduced by $100. Originally priced at $205.23, it can now be purchased online for just $109.98. The hair dryer, with its brushless design, four temperature options, and three speeds, has received an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Image Source: Walmart

Another noteworthy deal is the Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 infant car seat, which has seen its price drop from $179.97 to just $45, offering a massive 75% discount. Additionally, Walmart is also selling a 36-inch Dreo brand standing floor home fan for $60, down from its regular price of $100. The fan features an LED display, four speeds, four modes, and an eight-hour timer, making it a valuable addition to any home during the summer season.

In recent news, Walmart has made efforts to reduce waste by transitioning from plastic mailers to recyclable paper ones for delivery orders. This change is estimated to eliminate over 2,000 tons of plastic. Furthermore, Walmart plans to remove 65 million plastic bag mailers from circulation in the United States by the end of the fiscal year. These initiatives aim to provide customers with waste-reducing options when it comes to pickup and delivery.

The company is also taking steps to optimize packaging by right-sizing cardboard box packaging, allowing customers to consolidate shipping on eCommerce orders. Additionally, Walmart offers shoppers the choice to opt out of single-use plastic bags for pickup and last-mile delivery orders, potentially saving them money on bag fees, which can range from 74 cents to $3.98.