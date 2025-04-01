Walmart is Selling Steve Madden Sandal for $17—Shoppers Call Them ‘The Most Comfortable’

Spring is finally here, and it’s time to kick off those heavy boots and slip into something a little breezier. Whether you’re planning a day out in the sun, a quick grocery run, or simply lounging at home, a comfortable pair of sandals is a seasonal must-have.

Lucky for you, Walmart has come up with a deal that’s turning heads! The Madden Girl Bodie Two-Strap Footbed Sandals are now available for just $17, down from their original price of $49.

Yes, you read it right! These chic and supportive sandals are now 65% off. Doesn’t it make them an absolute springtime steal? The metallic silver colorway is the biggest bargain, but if you’re in the mood for a pop of color, you’re in luck. Other awesome shades like fuchsia, yellow, classic black, and crisp white are also coming down to $30.

The beauty of these sandals are of course their versatility. They come with a double-strap, adjustable buckle style. They’re not only fashionable but also super comfortable! Whether you’re on your feet all day or just enjoying a leisurely walk, the synthetic material can offer great support without any painful break-in period.

Shoppers are absolutely raving about them. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “These are the most comfortable sandals. I can wear them and walk in them for hours with no blisters. I bought a second pair. I love them so much, and [my] friends saw me wearing them and also bought them. They are true to size.” Clearly, when a pair earns that title, you know that’s a winner!

Another happy customer shared their feedback as well and shared how this pair has turned up to be their perfect go-to! They said, “I really just wanted sandals to wear around the house, but these are so comfortable and they go with everything. They elevate all of my outfits, too!”

And if you’re thinking about how they measure up to pricier alternatives, one reviewer has something to tell you. They said, “I bought these based on [the] positive reviews. I was pleasantly surprised that these sandals were comfortable with practically no break-in period. I have a pair of the real Birkenstocks, and they hurt my feet.” Looks like with Madden Girl sandals, its just instant comfort. Because sometimes, the most affordable choice is also the smarter one!

As it turns out from all the positive reviews, be it effortless styling or unbeatable comfort, these sandals are the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. But with Walmart’s Spring Savings Week in full swing, this deal won’t last long.

So, why wait? Step into the season with the Madden Girl Bodie Two-Strap Footbed Sandals while they’re still up for grabs at Walmart!