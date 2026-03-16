WADA Denies Reports of Banning Donald Trump and U.S. Officials From 2028 L.A. Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) denied reports that it would ban President Donald Trump from the 2028 Olympics.

On Friday, March 13, the Associated Press reported that WADA is considering reforming its rules as that it might be weighing in on banning Trump and other United States officials from attending the 2028 Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.

The news agency stated that WADA might be planning to bar United States government officials as a form of punishment for not paying United States’ dues to the agency. The WADA committee is planning to discuss the same in the upcoming week, the report added.

Insane. Have it in LA then ban US govt official? Kick it out of the US! https://t.co/k5DZxVbjmj — Bob in MI 🇺🇸 🦌 (@BobDinMI) March 15, 2026

However, according to the The Athletic, WADA has officially refuted the reports through a statement published on Friday, March 13. The agency also introduced a new proposal, the report mentioned. It read, “FIFA World Cup, LA and Salt Lake City Games would not be covered given that the rules would not apply retroactively.”

Moreover, the agency clearly mentioned that such decisions can only be made by WADA’s Foundation Board, which is planning to meet in or after November.

The United States government has denied payment to WADA since 2024 over a dispute about the agency’s capabilities to keep athletic competitions drug free. The issue first came up during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Both the Democratic and the Republican parties side against WADA.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter said, “In spite of WADA’s increasing threats, we continue to stand firm in our demand for accountability and transparency from WADA to ensure fair competition in sport.”

However, it is correct that WADA’s upcoming meeting will revolve around the agenda of discussing nations that have not paid their dues. It does not specifically target the United States. In its statement, the committee also shared that discussions around government withholdings have been ongoing since 2020.

🇺🇸 WADA COULD BAR TRUMP FROM OLYMPICS?! The World Anti-Doping Agency – the global body that oversees anti-doping rules in sports – is considering a rule that could block U.S. government officials, including President Trump, from attending major sporting events. The proposal… https://t.co/KvoFW00z9C pic.twitter.com/maUALCu1mC — NewsForce (@Newsforce) March 15, 2026

The WADA proposal will work on “better protecting WADA’s funding so that it can deliver on its global collaborative movement for doping-free sport.” It added, “If WADA funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes around the world — including in the U.S. — who will suffer. Athletes (including those on WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board) have continuously expressed their support for this initiative.”

Trump signed a new law on March 10 which states that any United States law to fund WADA will have to include the results of an audit by external anti-doping experts and experienced independent auditors. The law freezes a ballpark figure of $3.7 million in annual funding, demands reforms and accuses China of influencing WADA.