'VPR' Fans Drag Katie Maloney for Her ‘Disgusting’ Actions During the Heated Reunion

Part two of Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion aired on Tuesday, May 21, and featured Jo Wenberg. During the show, host Andy Cohen brought up some of Katie Maloney's 'aggressive' remarks towards Wenberg, which got the latter weeping. As per US Weekly, Cohen asked why she was 'fired up' and Maloney cited her divorce from Tom Schwartz as having influenced some of her behavior of late.

Sneak peek at Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion TONIGHT at 8/7c, on @BravoTV! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/MSVOeGzMu4 — Lisa Vanderpump Fans (@VanderpumpArmy) May 21, 2024

As reported by The Sun, Maloney confessed, "Part of it was coming from a place where [I was] going through a divorce, going through a separation, and then having an individual who I didn't trust and I felt was moving in ways that I didn't feel comfortable with." She acknowledged that some of her remarks were perhaps too 'colorful.' Subsequently, Cohen questioned her about her reaction to watching the episode and whether she felt the group had picked on her. He recalled an episode from March in which Jo went to a party with Schwartz, and Maloney was chatting about Jo with Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Scheana. Additionally, he suggested that Jo had been 'ganged up on,' to which Jo clarified that she had only felt that way about Maloney.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Addressing Cohen, Maloney agreed that the Bravo cast did not support her, to which Jo interjected: "Neither was I, because of you." Maloney further emphasized that she was 'dealing with a lot.' Jo, however, asserted that this wasn't a valid excuse. Chiming in, Kent responded that, despite appearances, Maloney was showing her vulnerability. Supporting his ex-wife, Schwartz also echoed that it was 'pretty much an apology from her.'

Why the fuck is Jo singling out Katie at the end of this segment ??? Schwartz not only embarrassed you the entire season, but on stage in front of everyone and that's who you have contempt for ????? #PumpRules #VPR pic.twitter.com/UTJbyyVtha — ramona's plunger (@__sorrry) May 22, 2024

Nevertheless, netizens weren't too happy with Maloney. A user opined on X, "Apparently Katie doesn't remember the horrible things she says to others. And if she does remember, now she's saying 'Well it wasn't about you, it was about me.'" Another agreed and added, "Watching the Vanderpump Rules reunion...Katie will forever be a disgusting human being to me...she always talks and looks down on people like she is better than everyone when she doesn’t compare to the rest of the ladies on the show." In a similar vein, a user echoed, "I thought Jo’s dress was evocative of Katie’s wedding dress. Sheer accident? And Katie, why is it so hard to say you’re sorry? You said awful things."

I can’t with Jo trying to make Katie the bad guy…. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/J6PJBdRO4s — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 22, 2024

Fans also felt that Jo was repeatedly playing the victim. A user tweeted, "I can’t with them allowing Jo to play the sad victim. Jo reached out to Katie about the divorce & then was with Schwartz before the ink was on the papers and was complicit in Sandoval and Raquel's affair while being a guest in Ariana’s home. She is just a clout chaser." Another fan agreed, "Joe acting like a wounded bird is annoying because she had a lot of mouth this season. She wasn’t on. Now that she’s in front of Katie and the cameras she wants to cry and whine."