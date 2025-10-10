Did Refusing Tomahawks to Zelensky Cost Trump His Nobel Peace Prize?

Donald Trump lost his run to Nobel Peace Prize. Though Trump had garnered support from several world leaders like Israeli PM Netanyahu, but it just didn’t land this time. May be if he had the support of Ukrainian President Zelensky he would have the evening he so anxiously wanted.

The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed that he would support President Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, but only if Trump agrees to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and helps broker a ceasefire with Russia. Trump has been advocating for an end to the longstanding Russia-Ukraine war, which has caused significant damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure and livelihood.

Trump already received notable praise on Thursday for his role in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Following the breakthrough, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declared, “Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, he deserves it!”

Yet, Zelensky made it clear that his own support hinges on direct U.S. military assistance and diplomatic intervention in the war with Russia. He said the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles would significantly bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and change the course of the war. “These missiles would sober the Russians up a bit and bring them to the negotiating table,” Zelensky stated. (via GB News).

Consequently, when Trump was questioned about what he had to say to Volodymyr Zelensky’s conditions, the Republican candidate said that he “sort of” made a decision regarding whether to send Tomahawks to Ukraine, but added that he wanted to clarify precisely how the missiles would be used before proceeding.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that delivering the missiles to Kyiv would represent a significant escalation in the conflict and could cause “irreparable damage” to U.S.-Russia relations.

This negotiation was unexpected between the two after their awkward meeting in March. He came to Washington to try to win security guarantees in his country’s war against Russia and wanted to discuss with the Republicans. JD Vance was also present. While the meeting started on a good note, it ended on a bitter note as the discussion did not end up the way it should have.

JD Vance told Zelensky, “Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.” Very obviously, Zelensky tried to object to Vance’s statement, which eventually encouraged Donald Trump to raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.” Trump repeatedly insisted, “You’re not in a good position right now.”

The leader was asked to leave the White House premises soon after. Later, American author Stephen King claimed that Trump and Vance were bullies for disrespecting Volodymyr Zelensky. On the other hand, Trump, who has been advocating for world peace, takes credit for ending some of the major wars in the world. “I deserve it,” he said.

On October 8, the White House celebrated Donald Trump’s announcement of a landmark Israel‑Hamas peace deal, touting him as “The Peace President” as calls mounted for him to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.