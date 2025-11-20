Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be reverse aging at 73. The Kremlin chief, who has been constantly accused of using AI and body doubles to lessen personal risks, recently stunned everyone when he discussed plans to outlive his earthly lifespan and live past 150.

Well, at a recent AI conference, Putin revealed that his ambitions for life will never be satisfied, even when he crosses a century of existence. While conversing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin suggested that both of them could easily plan to reach 150 years of age through continuous transplantation of human organs.

A bewildering claim, nonetheless, Putin underlined that the advancements in modern biotechnology can help in extending life and achieving near-immortality, all thanks to multiple organ transplants. According to the Russian president, the longer an individual lives, the younger they tend to become.

However, this would remain an exclusive choice for a select few, since such procedures require a lot of money. It is definitely something that is not meant for a light wallet. In his words, “The longer you live, the younger you become. It is probably possible to reach 150. But, first of all, it will always be too few, just like with money. Always.”

Interestingly, besides acknowledging the prospects of technology, he did not forget to underline the equal possibilities of traditional values. They, too, are equal contributors to the longevity of human life. To illustrate his point, he revealed his own experience of visiting a hospital recently.

Putin stated, “I went in during the afternoon and left the next day. Thank God, everything is fine.” He further added, “Modern means of health improvement, medical means, even surgical ones related to organ replacement, allow humanity to hope that active life will continue differently than it does today.”

In response to Putin’s claim that he could live past 100, Ukraine’s military intelligence commander, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, had a very strong critique. Budanov, who believes that Putin has deployed hundreds of body doubles in an attempt to keep him safe, could attempt to remain a permanent dictator.

Budanov stated, “Let’s go back to history, all dictators dreamed of living longer and, in the best case, living forever. And everyone worked on it. But again, they all have one thing in common: it didn’t help anyone. For different reasons, but it didn’t help. But I say again, it’s not possible. God created us like this, we will die.”

When asked if Putin was still using body doubles and lookalikes to do his job in multiple places at once, the military commander gave detailed proof of the situation. In his words, “They do, and they are in place. It got to the point of ridiculousness when official events involving the Russian leader were happening, so to speak, in Moscow and in the Russian Far East with only half an hour between them. Everyone understands that this is physically impossible.”

Besides this, even Japan’s AI analyses have concluded the same theory about the Russian President using body doubles for official duties and tours. Their exhaustive study based on minute body movements, facial recognition, and other crucial details has been proven and broadcast affirmatively on Japanese television networks. The analysis claimed that at any given moment, multiple body doubles may be used. However, Russian authorities have strongly denied such claims.