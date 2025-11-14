Vladimir Putin ‘Regularly Cheated’ on Partner With 17-Year-Old, Explosive Report Claims

Vladimir Putin reportedly “regularly” cheated on his lover with a 17-year-old. An explosive report by a Russian media outlet has delved into the Russian Prime Minister’s scandalous affair with a calendar girl.

Putin first got to know about the model named Alisa Kharcheva after she posed for a calendar made for him by the youth movement Nashi. Kharcheva posed in the racy magazine as the April girl.

Putin had an underage lover, — BILD ▪️ Russian investigators revealed the story of Alisa Kharcheva from Korolyov, who, in 2010, appeared in an erotic calendar dedicated to Putin’s birthday. At the time, she was 17 years old and was trying to get into the journalism faculty at… pic.twitter.com/20T2AM7uC9 — Nationalist van de Ostseeküst (@HroNationalist) September 21, 2025

The original report, written by Proekt media, claims that the magazine makers were trying to gain Putin’s favor, and the calendar was an attempt to do so. The calendar, which featured several woman, also included their contact information.

At the time, he was with a gymnast named Alina Kabaeva. He reportedly took a keen interest in the model as soon as he set his eyes on her. When his partner and the mother of two of his sons were away in China, engaging in gymnastics diplomacy, Putin met up with the 17-year-old.

“Along with the gift copy of the calendar, the students’ contact details were given to the Kremlin,” the Russian outlet claims in the report. “’Alisa’s phone rang soon enough – less than a month later,” a source told the outlet.

Whoever was on the other side of the call allegedly invited Alisa to the Prime Minister’s suburban residence. “Apparently referring to Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow region,” the insider adds. They also share how the person calling was likely an aide to the leader.

“Everyone who spoke to us agrees on one point — intimate relations began between Kharcheva and Putin,” Proekt media alleges. Their relationship allegedly began when Putin was 58 years old. The pair saw each other when Kabaeva was elsewhere.

“The girl visited the prime minister regularly — these visits naturally coincided with the departures from the residence of Alina Kabaeva,” the original report claimed. Alisa was reportedly visiting the Prime Minister once every two weeks.

Proket also claims that the model who wanted to participate in the Miss Russia pageant “immediately ended up in the final.” The NTV was broadcasting the pageant, which was owned by Putin’s friends.

The individuals in the Nashi movement used Alisa’s visit to allegedly “pass on this or that request.” The whole debacle is written off as an attempt for the group to get closer to the Prime Minister.

Conheça Alisa Kharcheva, a nova namorada de 23 anos de Vladmir Putin! https://t.co/MAPh7tUkf8 pic.twitter.com/NeD19aiOAu — Glamour Brasil (@GlamourBR) April 14, 2016

“In fact, it was an attempt to repeat the legend of Madame Pompadour’s patrons at the court of Louis XV,” the outlet reported. Though the report also noted how none of the initiatives that “Alisa carried into Putin’s bed” were put into action.

One of the sources also believed that Alisa’s “attempts to exploit the romance” might have irritated the leader. Putin eventually stopped seeing the teenager altogether but made sure that her sportsman father was given a job. She was also allegedly gifted a luxury Moscow apartment and “placed” in MGIMO according to the report.