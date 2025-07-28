Vladimir Putin is ‘Ready for WW3 in 18 Months’ as Russia Sends Chilling Nuclear Warning to the West

Russia is threatening the West with a nuclear threat. The July Storm, which was captured on video, revealed the military engaging in massive naval drills. The exercises unveiled the Russian Navy using sea drones and warships in coordinated operations between the Baltic, Pacific, and Caspian Seas.

The video has since sparked a concern about whether this is a rhetorical approach from Russia. According to the nation’s Defense Ministry, the July Storm included 120 aircraft, 50 warships and supply vessels, 10 coastal missile systems, and 15,000 troops. The demonstration of force came after the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander General Christopher Donahue commented that NATO could easily seize control of Russia-surrounded Kaliningrad.

Donahue’s comment prompted a strong response from Nikolai Patrushev, who is the former intelligence chief and now Vladimir Putin‘s confidant. “We have long been aware of the West’s plans for Kaliningrad,” he said. Patrushev further added that the West always had “aspirations” to “violate Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by military means.”

“The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia, and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal,” the Putin confidant, who previously led the FSB counterintelligence service, declared.

“Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region.” According to the Express, Nikolai was likely referring to the nation’s readiness in terms of potential nuclear conflict.

🇷🇺Nikolai Patrushev: “Any military attack on the Kaliningrad region will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all available forces and means of Russia, as stipulated by the military doctrine and the foundations of the state policy in the field of nuclear… pic.twitter.com/KvLyj90KO8 — Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) July 26, 2025

The newly appointed NATO commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, also warned that Russia could be operationally ready for a European conflict in the next two years, according to U.S. intelligence.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also shared the same sentiments, noting that, if things go as planned for the country, Putin could be embroiled in a clash with Europe as soon as after 18 months.

“Today, NATO‘s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed to me the American assessments that Russia will be ready for confrontation in just a year and a half. Russia will be ready for confrontation with Europe – and therefore with us – as early as 2027,” Tusk said, as reported by The Express US.

I. Alexis Grynkewich and other generals without troops. July 19, 2025: “NATO must be prepared to face the possibility of simultaneous military conflicts involving both Russia and China by 2027”, said General Alexus G. Grynkewich, the newly appointed commander of US European… pic.twitter.com/xDZS7yaeM9 — Šárka Dittrichová (@dittrichova) July 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Grynkewich also noted, “If Xi Jinping decides to launch military action against Taiwan, it is likely he will coordinate it with Vladimir Putin, which creates the potential for a global conflict.”

“All of these meetings and decisions are dedicated to one thing: Poland must be ready. The Polish Armed Forces must be well-equipped. The situation inside Poland must remain stable so we are prepared for any scenario,” Prime Minister Tusk further said.