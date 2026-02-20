Virginia School Suspends 303 Students for Anti-ICE Walkout

The anti-ICE protests have sparked outrage across the country, with many taking to the streets to demand justice against the reported brutality of the federal agency. Recently, 300 students walked out of their school for this very reason in a student-led protest against ICE last week. The result? Suspension.

ABC News 7 cited the suspension letters, revealing that Woodbridge High School in Virginia suspended 303 students. The teens were reportedly suspended for three days for leaving during school hours for an anti-ICE walkout, per Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) officials.

The school’s principal, Dr. Heather Abney, explained the reason for suspending these 303 students in a detailed letter. In it, she did not specifically mention the anti-ICE protests. Instead, she referred to their mass walkout as an “issue important to them.” And she also claimed that this mass walkout was not approved by the PWCS.

While all 303 students left the Virginia campus midday, apparently not all of them participated in the anti-ICE student-led protests that landed them in suspension in the first place. Per the publication, some of them used the opportunity to walk out as a chance to explore Old Bridge Road near their school.

Others seemed to have shopping on their minds as they reportedly visited a shopping complex, presumably the mall, which was two miles away from their school. But not all of these students decided to skip class with the opportunity. Most participated in the student-led anti-ICE protests. And once that was done, they, along with a few others, returned to the Virginia school campus.

However, administrators of the school revealed that among the students who returned, a handful of them created trouble. Officials did not specify the nature of the disruption. In this case, teens were being mere teenagers, so why go through such an extreme step of suspension? PWCS answered that question with a very important response: safety and a violation of rules.

Although each one had different intentions, this could have been a disaster in the making and an easy target for felons who were probably awaiting easy prey.

Picture this: 303 teens completely unsupervised and perhaps no contact with their parents about their whereabouts. That does sound pretty dangerous. And it’s what the PWCS and the Woodbridge High School principal emphasized.

Shortly after the teens had walked out, authorities at the Prince William County Police Department were immediately notified. This was done in accordance with the Division’s Code of Behavior, which the school invoked to ensure the safety of the students.

Reportedly, more walkouts were planned for Thursday and Friday. The students who were participating in them were strictly warned to “act respectfully and safely.” Moreover, if they were to leave the Virginia campus without permission and a definitive explanation, the school might resort to disciplinary action, including suspension.

These rules weren’t just for the teens; even school staff were given strict instructions in the aftermath of the mass suspension of the 303 students. Staff members were permitted to observe for safety reasons, but could not “physically prevent” a student from leaving the campus.