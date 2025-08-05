Virginia Giuffre’s Secret Memoir Just Blew the Trump-Epstein Scandal Wide Open—With a Shocking Mar-a-Lago Connection

Virginia Giuffre may have passed away, but her fight against the child sex trafficking ring among the elites is still on. Her unpublished memoir, Billionaire’s Playboy Club, has again brought forward the controversial friendship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

In her manuscript, Giuffre has revealed that her recruitment into Epstein’s trafficking network began at Trump’s private club, Mar-a-Lago. Her mentioning this incident contradicts President Trump’s recent attempt to downplay his involvement.

According to Giuffre, she was working at the Mar-a-Lago spa when Ghislaine Maxwell approached her with what seemed like a promising job offer. Maxwell had been Epstein’s longtime associate and was later known as the “prominent recruiter.”

Maxwell reportedly told the young employee that a “wealthy man” was looking for massage therapists. She also told Giuffre that she had an opportunity to earn significantly more than her current $9-an-hour job.

Giuffre has then described how she was caught up in the Epstein world of abuse and control, and how the descent was quick and traumatic.

Ghislaine Maxwell approached 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre at Mar-a-Lago, where she worked at that time, and sex trafficked her to Jeffrey Epstein. When asked what justice would look like for her, she said "I would like to see Ghislaine stay in jail forever." Virginia died by…

“Jeffrey then made his announcement that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent traveling masseuse,” she recalled. “Rather than being paid $9 per hour, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day.”

She also wrote how her father believed it to be a real work opportunity and didn’t realize the dangers his daughter would be facing. He even dropped Virginia off at the Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion the next morning.

“He told me not to worry about calling Mar-a-Lago, he’d take care of it for me,” Giuffre wrote.

The manuscript has not been published, but it has surfaced online and paints a disturbing picture of misogyny and power. It describes how Epstein and Maxwell took advantage of young, naive girls and even utilized their high-profile connections to get them.

One such connection was Donald Trump. Trump has earlier claimed that several of his staff were poached by Epstein from Mar-A-Lago spa. And that was the reason Trump distanced himself from Epstein.

Last month, Trump addressed Giuffre’s connection to Mar-a-Lago in a startling interview aboard Air Force One. He claimed that Epstein had “stolen” her from the spa staff.

“I think she worked in the spa,” he said. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” he added.

Trump admitted that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago spa. In a normal world, this would be a massive scandal.

He continued that along with Giuffre there were other people that work in the spa and were taken out of the spa, and then hired by him. Trump claims to have no knowledge about this. And claims that when he was told, he had asked Epstein not to do it again, but when Epstein ‘poached’ another of his young employees, Trump broke off the friendship.

But Giuffre’s family was having none of it and was quick to push back. They called Trump’s remarks dismissive and offensive. Her brother has publicly criticized Trump and said that he had tried to minimize her trauma and wash his hands of any wrongdoing that ultimately led to her abuse.

The family also issued a plea and has urged Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. They have also requested Trump to not let any of Epstein’s connections go.

DO NOT allow anyone to turn Ghislaine Maxwell into a victim. She steered young girls to that pedo Jeffrey Epstein. She "stole" Virginia Giuffre from trump's Mar-a-Lago at 16-years-old! She's disgusting, and does NOT deserve to be pardoned.

This had become a concern after the president said he might consider such action.

“These people ruined lives. They don’t deserve leniency,” the family said in a statement.

As Giuffre’s firsthand account continues to circulate, Trump’s dismissive attitude is being highly criticized. People are saying that he is trying to shift the blame, and now people are wondering how much he knows.

With renewed public scrutiny on Epstein’s powerful associates, the Billionaire’s Playboy Club

may prove to be a turning point in holding them accountable.