Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about abuse and death.

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who was a survivor of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s s-x-trafficking scandal, tragically died by suicide in April 2025, shortly after being hospitalized following a serious accident on March 24. Before passing, she had completed the 400-page manuscript in collaboration with journalist and author Amy Wallace.

In one of her final emails to Wallace, Giuffre emphasized her desire for the memoir to be published no matter what: “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.

“The book details her experiences with Epstein and his inner circle, including Ghislaine Maxwell(Maxwell had been Epstein’s longtime associate and was later known as the “prominent recruiter.”) and members of the British royal family, notably Prince Andrew.

As per The Irish Star, Giuffre went out of court in 2022 after accusing him of s-xual assault. Giuffre had long claimed that Epstein began abusing her in the early 2000s when she was still a teenager. Epstein was then the biggie in Hollywood who acquired immense wealth.

He was found dead in a New York City cell in 2019 under mysterious circumstances. Although the death was declared as a suicide, his murder was planned as he had a client list with the names of several high-profile bureaucrats and celebrities, which could become a threat to public interest.

Meanwhile, Virginia served as a locker girl at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 after Maxwell offered her a job. Maxwell reportedly told the young employee that a “wealthy man” was looking for massage therapists. She also told Giuffre that she could earn significantly more than her current $9-an-hour job.“

16 year old Virginia wasn’t property to be taken—she was a teen (from an unstable home) working as a spa attendant when Ghislaine Maxwell lured her with a fake massage job. That offer led to years of rape and sex trafficking by Maxwell and Epstein, even a British Royal.… pic.twitter.com/seB8SM9kiV — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) July 29, 2025

Jeffrey then announced that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent travelling masseuse,” she recalled in the unreleased manuscript. “Rather than being paid $9 per hour, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day.”

President Donald Trump was also aware that Virginia Giuffre worked in the spa. He said that Trump had earlier claimed that Epstein had approached several of his staff from the Mar-A-Lago spa, which was why Trump distanced himself from Epstein. “I think she worked in the spa,” he said. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” he added.

Sadly, Giuffre’s father thought the work opportunity would change her life. He did not know that his daughter was entering hell once he dropped Virginia off at the Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion the next morning.

Though this is not her first attempt at telling her story, a previously unreleased manuscript titled ‘The Billionaire’s Playboy Club’ was referenced in court documents. ‘Nobody’s Girl’ represents her definitive account, finalised before her death.

Virginia Giuffre survived sex trafficking, fought for justice for over a decade, and gave voice to the silenced. She donated part of her $12M settlement to other victims. She has now taken her own life. The fight cost her everything. Never forget what this system does to women. pic.twitter.com/BwQ6nmp0Tk — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 26, 2025

As per the outlet, Giuffre was adamant about getting the memoir released, and she wrote an email to Amy Wallace. “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email obtained by AP read. ”

The book is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2025, and Virginia hopes that it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.