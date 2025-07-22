Virginia Giuffre’s Handwritten Diary Reveals Hidden Truth About Camera Footage From Epstein’s House—And the FBI Knew About This

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has written in her diary about the secret video recording at his house. According to her, there are several tapes of the abuse at his estate. She confirmed how she was watched by the hidden cameras, as she had seen it herself.

These videos were then used for blackmailing. She had been the biggest victim in the case, who died by suicide; however, she was found dead under mysterious circumstances in April. Her family released the diary entries that she wrote as a part of her experience.

Besides, she confirmed the FBI has the archive of the footage. so this does not align with the update given by the FBI as well as Department of Justice regarding the proof related to the Epstein files. They concluded the files did not exist and there was no evidence found against prominent people that could incriminate them.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre Dead at 41. Allegedly by suicide. Her life was complicated, marked by sexual abuse, which compelled her to heighten the public's awareness of how powerful men recruit and use young women for sexual gratification.



During the election campaign, Trump promised to release the Epstein files to the public; however, the administration did not deliver on the promise. This also contradicted what Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed about having the list on her desk for review.

Many people, along with MAGA supporters, are asking Trump to release the files. Now he has crumbled under pressure and told Bondi to release all the jury testimony related to the accused sex trafficker.

Virginia Giuffre left a diary, which her family shared with me. In it she left a note about Jeffrey Epstein's cameras. It directly contradicts what the DoJ just said



Any release of the document has to be approved by the court. Earlier, the DOJ announced there were 200 documents related to the case. More than a thousand are expected from the FBI, and an unknown number under grand jury testimony, which falls under US law.



Even a Florida sheriff had confirmed the truth about tapes recovered from Epstein’s home earlier. John Marl Dougan, in his book, revered Palm Beach Police Department was aware of the 1000s of DVSs from his home. There are videos, documents and recordings that police had in possession as they confiscated Dougan’s computer in 2016. So Virginia Giuffre was right about the video’s existence and the FBI having full knowledge of it.