Viral Video of Fargo Hotel Staff Using Hot Tub to Clean Bed Sheets ‘Disgusts’ the Internet

In a bizarre incident, a member of the hotel staff in Fargo, North Dakota, was pictured treating stained bed sheets in a, wait for it… bubbling hotel tub. The viral TikTok video happens to be from Expressway Suites, which showcases an employee tossing piles of linens into the spa water, causing a wave of shock and disgust online.

The viral video also made its way to X, with internet users sharing their opinions on the same. In their defense, the hotel management said, “The sheets are put into the hot tub, and it gets out tiny little stains, then the hot tub is drained. It is really heavily cleaned by a huge deep cleaner.”

“only when the pool is closed” but there’s people swimming in the pool and somebody got it on video? — C (@col_g8) November 10, 2025

Among the many defending claims made by the hotel staff, one is that they washed the sheets on the beds in the traditional way. They added that the method is only used as a last resort and only when the pool is closed.

Amid the flak that the hotel is receiving, the hotel staff has told the guests that they will be checking with city health officials to see if the practice is even safe.

A lot of online chatter followed after the video started trending a great deal. An X user commented, “Last resort. That’s an entire bin full of sheets. That’s every sheet in their laundry.”

Reacting sarcastically to the hotel staff’s statement, an X user wrote, “The hotel told the guests it is checking with city health officials to see if the practice is safe.” No, it is obviously not safe. Also, it is a guaranteed way to destroy the filtration in the hot tub.”

The TikTok video continued to receive flak online across platforms. “That’s a recipe for disaster,” a comment read. The viral clip had some users questioning if they would ever want to revisit a hotel post this incident. “This makes me never want to go to a hotel or eat out- who are these people?” an X user wrote.

While hygiene was a topic of discussion, a section of the Internet also questioned the defence offered by the hotel staff. “Nothing the employee said makes sense lol, nervous lies,” a user pointed out. Some users suggested other efficient cleaning options. Case in point – a washing machine. “Hotel management should be fined for the obvious lies. You know what else you can put bleach in? A washing machine,” a user commented.

There was no end to the criticism online. Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section. “Imagine booking a hotel room for a relaxing weekend, and finding out your bed sheets just came back from a spa day in the hot tub. Bro wasn’t doing laundry, he was making fabric soup with a broomstick as the ladle,” a X user wrote.

The pool comment also did not go down well with a section of the Internet. “Only when the pool is closed, but people are swimming in the pool and somebody goes on video,” another netizen wrote.

The incident came to the headlines after a family witnessed the incident. During their stay, their family claimed that they watched an employee dump the bedsheets into the hot tub, and mix them around with a broom and they recorded and posted the incident on social media.

Local news network Valley News Live quoted guest Alex Kenmille as saying, “At first, I thought maybe the hot tub was down, the drain was broken, they were trying to soak up the water, but then he started adding more in there and I was like what is going on?”

The guest added, “That’s disgusting, like, are you kidding? Are we sleeping on those sheets? I was really disgusted.” Post the incident, the family members reached out to the staff, flagging the issue.

Meanwhile, another guest added, “Just sitting in a hot tub, with the heat, your skin will literally just come off… you’re like deshedding.”

Amid all the flak online, the Environmental Health Division at Fargo Cass Public Health has begun investigating the hotel after an employee was seen soaking bed sheets in a guest hot tub.