Viral AI Video of Deli Owner Refusing to Serve ICE Agents Leaves Internet Divided — “We’re All Doomed”

An AI-generated video of an angry Deli owner refusing to serve ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents recently went viral on social media.

The footage, shared by X user @/@Roshan_Rinaldi, shows the furious shopkeeper asking the officers to leave the venue, yelling, “You do not belong here. Get out of my shop!”

He further states, “You come here with your masks, scare all my customers and make trouble on name… Get the hell out!”

“Sir, we have the authority to…,” one of the agents says in response. The Deli owner remains unfazed and continues to call out the officers.

“Authority?” he asks, adding, “You don’t got guts, that’s what you got! Cowards- hiding behind little masks.”

Deli owner angrily refuses to serve ICE agents: Shop Keeper: “You don’t belong in here! Get out of my shop!” ICE Gestapo: Sir, we have authority to,…” Shop Keeper: “You don’t got guts, that’s what you got! Cowards- hiding behind little masks. Get the hell out!” pic.twitter.com/7BN00Pd8jl — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 10, 2026



While the video garnered immediate traction on social media, raking up around 2.9 million views on X, it was soon revealed to be AI-generated.

Not only did some users point out that the video appeared fake, one even noticed how the logo on the official’s outfit read “PICE” instead of “ICE.”

The clip even got flagged with a Community Note on the social media platform. “This is an AI-generated video, not a real event; the agents’ badges are misspelled (“PICEF” instead of “ICE”), a common AI error seen in similar fake videos,” the note read.

What a charming “PICE” agent (This is clearly AI) pic.twitter.com/dO39qnxHpx — Resident NY3 (@Ny3Resident) January 11, 2026



The footage also left netizens divided. While some continued to slam the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and hailed the shopkeeper for his actions, others condemned the usage of AI to generate fake content.

“Kudos to the Shop Keeper!!!” one wrote. “YES DO THIS YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO THROW THEM OUT!” another commented.

“More of this type of energy people. We don’t bend the knee to thugs in masks,” a third commentator mentioned.

However, one user pointed out, “This is AI and we’re all doomed.”

Another mentioned, “While it’s important to stay alert and keep pushing back against ICE, its also important to STOP USING AI/STOP PUSHING AI SLOP as this video is clearly ai.”

A third added, “Entire timeline is accounts falling for fake videos of people telling off ICE. We are too stupid for the AI driven world we are entering.”

This is AI and we’re all doomed. https://t.co/N4h8r7vAJY — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 11, 2026



The AI video went viral amid widespread protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the wake of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother-of-three, Renee Nicole Good.

In the morning of January 7, 2026, Good and her partner, Rebecca, encountered an agent, now identified as Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis.

Following an initial verbal back-and-forth, the officer asked Good to step out of her Honda SUV. However, the woman refused to comply and attempted to drive away from the scene.

Footage showed that she reversed her car before moving forward a few steps towards the agent, who then fired three shots at the woman through her windshield. Good was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds, sparking mass outrage across the nation.

While several people, especially Democrats, condemned the incident, the Trump administration defended the shooting, claiming the agent acted in “self-defense.” The FBI is currently investigating the case.