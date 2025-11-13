Viewers ‘Traumatized’ After South Park Airs Wild Scene Featuring Donald Trump and JD Vance

Donald Trump and JD Vance are not going to be happy with the recent South Park episode. The newest episode tackles themes of AI and deepfakes. At some point in the episode, the two leaders are shown in a bathtub and then in the bedroom, engaging in more than just conversation. Here’s why the episode has left fans “traumatized.”

South Park creators have drawn extreme reactions from the White House for their portrayals of the President and other members of the administration. Even after the backlash, the show has shown no signs of stopping, and the recent episode is proof of exactly that.

The President and Vice President take a bath. pic.twitter.com/X2Frc4kKby — South Park (@SouthPark) November 13, 2025

The episode titled “Sora Not Sorry” is the one that has the entire internet talking. The episode revolves around Butters, along with his friends, solving the deepfake epidemic at South Park Elementary with the help of Detective Harris.

While that plot unfolds in Colorado, JD Vance and Donald Trump are on a quest of their own in D.C. The Vice President is scheming while on a mission to stop Trump and Satan’s demon baby from being born.

The episode takes a truly unexpected turn when Trump and Vance get into a bathtub. The pair gets into a discussion about how to prevent the birth of the demon baby. Before you know it, both men get into bed in the Lincoln bedroom.

What follows can best be described as racy. The two passionately kiss each other and undress as things escalate. The episode has evoked a strong reaction from the audience. Many took to X to talk about how they had been left “traumatized” by the scenes.

“Watching South Park. I’m now traumatized,” one wrote. “Tonight’s South park was…something,” another added. “Thanks for the nightmares I’m gonna have tonight South Park,” a third claimed.

“OMG I can’t unsee that,” one wrote while pairing their post with a GIF of Homer Simpson from The Simpsons bleaching his eyes. Another chimed in on the discussion by labelling the episode as “hilarious.”

“OH. MY. GOD. LOL. SOTUH PARK JUST WENT THERE with JD Vance and Trump OH MY GOD,” another wrote in pure disbelief. The creators of the show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have previously addressed the backlash they received for their portrayal of the MAGA leaders.

watching south park. i’m now traumatized pic.twitter.com/DGlzPS1XqX — cass ✨ (@ahsokasaether) November 13, 2025

“It’s not that we got all political,” Parker noted in an interview with The New York Times. “It’s that politics became pop culture,” he added. The co-creator of the show, Stone, added how “new taboos” had emerged thanks to the fear of speaking up against the Trump administration.

The creators of the show were previously grilled by a White House spokesperson. Taylor Rogers took to X to label the show as a “fourth-rate” production. He also claimed that the show was “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”