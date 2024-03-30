Viewers Slam ‘The View’ Ladies for ‘Ganging Up’ on Journalist Coleman Hughes During Interview

Coleman Hughes, the author of The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America, recently spoke with the co-hosts of The View about his book, which makes the case that individuals need to do all in their power to 'treat people without regard to race.' However, Hughes was accused by co-host Sunny Hostin of being a pawn in the right's argument for a colorblind strategy to combating racism.

A recent tweet accused the show hosts of ganging up on Hughes and further stated, "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America Called 'Pawn of the Right' - didn't go full Uncle Tom He wildly outclasses all of them while staying chill."

The post further continued "Coleman Hughes is not arguing race isn't a factor, but that helping based on income is a better solution Black Twitter complains wealthy Black immigrants take "their" AA spots in colleges and jobs. They delineate between ADOS and 'tethers' (derogatory). This would address that." MAGA M&M commented on the post, "Coleman Hughes handled The View beautifully It's important not the match their tone and energy or you risk coming across as a male bully even though outnumbered on their turf."

During the episode that aired Wednesday, using many quotations from Martin Luther King Jr., Hostin initially charged that Hughes' thesis was 'fundamentally flawed.' As reported by Mediate, she said, "I think the premise is fundamentally flawed. You claim that color-blindness was the goal of the civil rights movement based upon Dr. King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech, you know, Content of color versus then color of skin."

She went on to say that Hughes' detractors thought his claim of 'colorblindness' had been 'co-opted by the right.' She added, "Your argument for colorblindness, I think it’s something that the right has co-opted, and so many in the Black community, if I’m being honest with you, because I want to be, believed that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you are charlatan of sorts."

Hughes went on to deny being 'co-opted' by anybody, characterizing the charge as a baseless 'ad hominem tactic'. He told the hosts, "I don’t think anyone has co-opted me. I’ve only voted twice, both for Democrats. Although I’m an independent, I would vote for a Republican, probably a non-Trump Republican if they were compelling. I don’t think there’s any evidence anyone has co-opted me and I think that that’s an ad hominem tactic that people use to not address really the important conversations we’re having here."

Once it wasn't controversial to think that someone might be colorblind and was seen as a fundamental American ideal, one that was worthy of aspiration despite shortcomings. That has encountered a buzzsaw of pushback in recent decades, however. It also conflicts with trendy new types of left-wing racialism and the Left's almost religious devotion to racial preferences. He concluded, "The reason I wrote this book is because, in the past 10 years, it has become to, in the name of anti-racism, teach a kind of philosophy to our children, in general, that says your race is everything."