Video Shows Woman Berating United Flight Attendant – Moments Later, She’s Escorted Out

Published on: December 3, 2025 at 9:46 AM ET

The woman was rude and hurled abusive words.

Passenger Kicked Off a United Airlines Flight
The passenger was having a meltdown as the United Airlines Flight was delayed. (Image Source: barbaraj.sobel/Threads)

A passenger was kicked off a United Airlines flight after she blew up and started hurling abuse at the flight attendant. The United Airlines flight going from Newark to Charleston was delayed, making passengers angry and frustrated.

One passenger got into a verbal altercation with the flight attendant and started using curse words. The passenger stood up mid-tirade and shifted. She told the flight attendant, “I’m getting up, yeah.” she added she’s allowed to get up while also raising her voice. Then she expressed how mad she was about being on the tarmac for over one hour.

The black flight attendant only replied with “Not a problem.” However, the passenger further proceeded to mock the flight attendant and ended her sentence with abusive language. Another passenger who was on the flight recorded the scene and posted it on her account, “HaleyRose99.”


There was a three-hour delay at the airport followed by another hour and a half delay on the runway. She narrated the incident of how the woman went nuts and was returned to the gate to remove her from the flight.

She added, “At this point, everyone is just over it, and you can feel the collective exhaustion.” Despite the delay, the passenger’s behavior and lack of self-control were not justified. Another passenger said to the woman, “Ma’am, can you please chill?” but she did not listen. Hence, she was escorted back to the gate.”


Many people behave rudely with the fellow passengers and the flight attendant in case there’s a lack of service quality or delays in flights. However, those who witness such events often record and post on social media. So it’s not easy to get away from online flak.

The video of the passenger’s meltdown went viral, and people online slammed her behavior.. One user on Threads commented, “That she really thinks the airline cares, she is probably on her own looking for another ticket paying twice as much as what she paid for.”

Another one commented, “There’s ALWAYS a camera watching, she knows she’s cancelled now.” The third user took a jab at her, “Everyone on that plane probably aged five years waiting through that meltdown.”

A few people took her side because of the delay and how inconvenient flying has become. One supporter commented, “Flying s—- now, why are they sitting on the tarmac so long?

