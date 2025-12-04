Video Shows DoorDash Driver Drops Food, Repackages It, Licks Fingers Before Delivery

A DoorDash delivery driver from Florida has the whole nation’s eyes on him. A video of the driver dropping the food on the ground, repackaging it, and delivering the food is going viral. The delivery platform’s response to the incident is raising even more eyebrows.

Trena Brown, a resident of Orange County, posted a video showing a DoorDash driver mishandling food. The video shows how unhygienically and carelessly the man handled the food before leaving it at her doorstep.

The whole incident that was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera has sparked public outrage. In the video, the man can be seen walking up to the door with an insulated box carrying the food. A wing from a box of 12 falls out of the pile.

NEW: Florida family is demanding changes from DoorDash after a driver dropped a wing on the ground, picked it up, put it back in the container, licked his fingers, wiped the floor with his shoe and walked off The family said they luckily watched the video before eating pic.twitter.com/WGl0ZzxAmT — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) December 1, 2025

What happens next is a nightmare for any person hoping delivery drivers deal with their food in a hygienic manner. The man simply picks up the food from the ground and puts it back in the box. He then licked the leftover seasoning and wiped the sauce with his shoes.

The man then completes the delivery as if nothing had happened. Brown reached out to WIS10 and submitted the video as evidence of the disgusting incident. “If he can’t deliver food with due care, then maybe there’s something else out there for him to do,” she noted.

The woman also urged DoorDash to do a better job at training their drivers. DoorDash, in return, acknowledged the careless behaviour of its employee and shared how he had been given a warning.

DoorDash’s lack of action regarding the matter baffled social media users, who then urged that the driver should have been fired, considering the gravity of the situation.

“Lol a warning? That should be instant firing,” one user wrote. “Just lost about 500k customers with this ‘warning,’” another added. “I would hope the ‘warning’ would be, ‘Don’t let the door hit you in the a– on the way out.’ This is nasty,” a third added.

Omg! So disgusting. This is definitely the biggest concern of food delivery. Every restaurant should have to seal the food somehow. — Lfleezy (@LFleezy23) December 1, 2025

In a statement to WIS10, DoorDash revealed that even though the warning had been issued, their team was also investigating the incident.

“On background, this is well below the level of service we aim to provide on every delivery and certainly not the experience we want customers to have when they order dinner from DoorDash,” the statement read.

The family that had ordered the food noted how the driver should have just informed them that he had dropped one wing out of the box. “All he had to do was knock on the door,” and admit it, according to the family.