Video Shows Domino’s Turn Into All-Out War Zone as “Hysterical” Suspects Attack Officer with Flying Chair

The Glassboro Police Department is urging citizens to help identify two men who allegedly caused bodily harm to a cop. An altercation at a Domino’s outlet ended with a police officer being struck by a chair. In a video that is now going viral, a flight can be seen breaking out of the restaurant in Glassboro, New Jersey.

A video of the altercation shows the suspects, two young black men, causing bodily harm to a cop. The series of events unfolded after the police received a call reporting a brawl erupting at the food chain on Sunday. The restaurant was crowded, with several people dressed in Halloween costumes. Many even stood on tables with their phones, recording what was unfolding in front of them. The matter escalated when officers tried to arrest the two suspects allegedly responsible for causing the ruckus.

The authorities claimed that the two men appeared to be “extremely hysterical” when they arrived at the scene. When the cops made a move to arrest them, the two suspects allegedly picked up a chair and struck the officer on his head.

The video surveillance footage from the restaurant shows the two men accused of hurting the officer. In the clip, they can clearly be seen picking up the chair and throwing it out of frame, where it allegedly went and hit the officer.

A police department in New Jersey is asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of throwing a chair at an officer during a large fight inside a Domino’s Pizza early Saturday morning. https://t.co/HS7tP0s5mo — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) November 3, 2025

“At approximately 2:44 a.m., this morning, Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza for a large fight that erupted inside the store,” a statement from the Glassboro Police Department read.

The authorities shared how, when the officers began arresting people, the suspects described as a black male wearing a gray jacket and a black male wearing a light blue sweatshirt decided to inflict physical harm on the officer.

According to the statement, one of the officers was hit in the head by the chair that was thrown. The cop was treated on the spot and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Glassboro Police Department took to their Facebook account to share that they are still on the lookout for the suspects. They also stated that the young men’s actions were ‘intentional’ and carried out with malicious intent.

“Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene,” it read.

The Glassboro Police Department has now urged the community to help identify the suspects who fled the scene. The police department has released videos of the suspects as well as stills of them taken from the restaurant’s surveillance footage.