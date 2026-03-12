Video Shows Bill Clinton Pushing Hillary Clinton Toward a Crosswalk While She Resists

A viral video has caught the moment Bill Clinton tried to push his wife and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, on a busy New York street. From the look of it, the former president was trying to jaywalk while nudging Hillary forward. Hillary resisted and told him not to do that.

​

Hillary fought back the nudging effort and pulled away from Bill Clinton. She was heard opposing him and saying, “No, no, no, don’t do that, don’t do that.” Hillary was seen putting her hands between herself and her husband, then standing aside, apparently waiting for the signal to turn green.

​

Fox News reported that the awkward encounter was caught on camera as the Clintons attempted to cross a New York City intersection. They were reportedly returning after attending an event and paying their daughter Chelsea Clinton a visit.

🚶‍♂️Bill Clinton almost knocked his wife off her feet at a crosswalk in Manhattan “Does Hillary feel anything for Bill at all?” — joke users online, commenting on the situation. pic.twitter.com/NWkuEagjnJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2026

​Bill Clinton replied with a grin, trying to cut the tension. “That’s not a good idea,” he responded. The Clintons soon crossed the street successfully, surrounded by what appeared to be a group of security personnel.

​

The clip soon began circulating on social media, with netizens poking fun at the awkward interaction. One X user shared the clip and captioned, “This is rather incredible. Hillary Clinton seems afraid of getting run over as Bill Clinton gently pushes her into an intersection. Watch as she quickly returns to the curb.”

​

Some netizens came to Bill Clinton’s defense. One user pointed out, “That’s a disingenuous description of what we can all clearly see. Bill did NOT ‘gently push her into an intersection.’ Have you ever walked through a major city with people walking right behind you?”

​

A New Yorker chimed in, saying, “C’mon! This is NOT it! I’m a NY-er, & I am that person all day long! When you’re moving in a group that size, traffic stops. And I will tell you exactly what happened: the light was still red, but they had a right turn arrow. He was saying: Plenty of time.”

​

One user, however, pointed out that Bill Clinton is not that frail after all, “We all have that friend who is just going to cross the street regardless. That may be Bill. I was under a vague impression, watching part of his Epstein deposition, that perhaps he was more frail … not the type to bolt through an intersection. Looks like I was wrong on that.”

​

The incident on the adjoining crosswalk happened not long after the couple testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding their relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons appeared for separate closed-door depositions.

​

The House Oversight Committee has released video footage of the closed-door depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton that occurred last week in Chappaqua, New York, as part of the panel’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/hcCva8lXRG — CNN (@CNN) March 2, 2026

Bill Clinton acknowledged a past relationship with Epstein. He was grilled by critics and social media users alike for smirking at the photo evidence at the hearing. They both denied being involved in any wrongdoing with the late trafficker.