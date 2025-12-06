Video Shows Armed Robber Pausing Mid-Holdup to Lecture Customer About Her Juice Choice

The internet has gone mad concerning a robbery at a convenience store, but what exactly made people go nuts is the plot twist that took place. An armed woman was in the middle of robbing a Family Dollar in North Carolina, but amidst that, she paused and told a bystander to opt for a healthier beverage. The woman is known as TaiwanpO on TikTok, went back to the store to buy juice; however, she eventually got caught up in the chaotic moment and was taken at gunpoint.

She recorded the whole scene and posted the video on social media on October 9. It h And it hasn’t fallen short to astonish people, as it received a whopping 2.3 million views with thousands of people jokingly commenting on their beverage choices. Though despite the humor, the video commenced with a severe scene with a female robber threatening a cashier’s life. She screamed loudly, “Quiet! Shut up now, or I’ll kill you right now!”

TaiwanpO reportedly walked back to the store after forgetting an item, and the robbers immediately shifted their focus to her, with multiple commenters saying that her presence defused the tension. The robber asked her what she was doing, and then offered her some dietary advice as well. “I’m coming back into the store,” TaiwanpO quietly told her. “I’m getting some juice.” The gun-toting woman asked, “What kind of juice?” and also said, “Get some water, ain’t no f—— juice good for you, get some water.”

She further pressured her for driving her outside the store, as she said, “Water! Now. And get the f*ck out.” The positive thing is, the police was quick to arrive at the scene and quickly disarmed the woman, arrested her, which was confirmed from a follow-up video. TaiwanpO also confirmed that none were hurt during all the mess; however, she talked about the robber’s daughter who accompanied her to the store, saw the entire scene created at the place.

The top comment read, “Not her making you make healthier choices.” “Wait… she said WHAT,” another person wrote. “I’d be done with juice from that point on,” wrote one convert to water. Another added, “she said, baby, not 32 grams of sugar NOT ON MY WATCH.”

Some people also talked about the juice-drinker’s survival skills, saying, “Not only did you proceed to enter the store, but you also carried on a whole conversation with that lady. I’m questioning your decision-making.” However, others highlighted that if she didn’t go back to the store, things might not have been easier As one put it, “You lowkey de-escalated the situation.”