Video Shows Amazon Driver Stealing Family Cat in “Disgusting” Incident in California – Owner Pleads for Her Return

A woman in California is pleading for the safe return of her pet cat, Piper, after an Amazon driver stole her while he was delivering packages. Diane Huff-Medina, who lives in LA, claimed that an Amazon driver came to deliver a package on the evening of Dec. 11.

The footage shows he grabbed the cat and took her with him. Huff-Medina said she had to watch the video a couple of times to make sense of what was happening since it was dark outside.

The driver went from petting Piper to yanking her up in a shocking move. She said he did not pick her nicely, as she noticed Piper was struggling and in distress the whole time. Even her three young sons are upset ever since their cat was stolen. They got the cat in 2019 when the kids’ dad passed away.

A woman in Lakewood is hoping to get some answers after she says an Amazon driver stole her cat while he was dropping off a package. 💔 https://t.co/emDnJT1eEg pic.twitter.com/PZAY6eo2fP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 15, 2025



Piper, who roams both indoors and outdoors, had no collar on when she was taken.

Huff-Medina said in her interview with CBS News, “She’s meowing at first, like normal. Then it sounds a little more distressed. Then he just kinda more aggressively grabs her and carries her off like a raccoon or something. It didn’t look like he was trying to save her, I don’t think.”

She told KTLA that she feels helpless after seeing the video, and she doesn’t even know if the cat is alright. The incident was reported to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. When she told Amazon about the same, they located the driver but haven’t contacted him yet. An investigation is still going on to find the cat; meanwhile, she has pleaded with the driver to bring back their pet.

This version of the video is even more heartbreaking!! You can hear the cat crying!! Per @unlimited_ls Amazon has identified the driver who stole Piper and is launching an investigation. Come on @amazon we demand to know what happened to the cat!!! pic.twitter.com/xc3fPwutAK — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) December 17, 2025



Netizens have been reacting to the news as it went viral. They were worried about the cat, “hope the cat is ok. Why was the cat outside tho?” another one commented, “You can’t tell me they don’t know how to track that driver down. Amazon monitors everything with those drivers.”

The third one commented, “Disgusting, I’m worried if he’s going to eat it, praying for the cat.” Fans slammed Amazon for not immediately tracking down the thief. They hope the family will be reunited with their beloved cat soon.