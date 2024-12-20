Video of Tom Cruise's Latest Appearance Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing About His Age

For Tom Cruise's fans, it has always felt like mission impossible to be able to spot signs of him aging anytime soon. However, his latest appearance, receiving an honor from the U.S. Navy for boosting the military through his roles in films, has sparked reactions from netizens who are genuinely happy that their favorite action star is finally looking his age.

Tom Cruise accepted the U.S. Navy’s top civilian honor for his work on "Top Gun" and other films, saying "to lead is to serve." pic.twitter.com/Up5rPNNa4f — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 17, 2024

Associated Press posted a video on their X, formerly Twitter account, where the 62-year-old actor respectfully received the honor given by the US Navy. However, netizens on social media couldn't wait but point out that Cruise finally showed signs of aging now that he is finally in his 60s.

Tom Cruise is finally aging and it's sad https://t.co/UxlzIjfLbm — Jimmy Quirk (@josh_quirky) December 17, 2024

Many people were enthusiastic, as is evident X user @JArthurMerritt's comment: "So glad that Tom is finally showing some age." Some, like @GreekGuyinMA, wondered if Cruise went under the knife because of his altered appearance: "Why is his face so puffy? Looks like he had an allergic reaction to a bee sting, but I'm assuming it's likely some plastic surgery to keep him from looking like his age now that he's in his 60s." Many of his fans gushed over his new look and said that despite his age, he still looked suave.

I think this is the first time that we've seen Tom Cruise finally aging. Congrats!! — Zarias 🥩 (@ofzarias) December 17, 2024

@Gavas1111 opined, "Don't worry guys he will use a mask like MI 3 for your satisfaction next time. Let him age... We are all human." @rajiamhindu commented, "Old? At 60? That's ok!!!!!" @josh_quirky felt bad looking at Cruise's biological clock catching up with his looks: "Tom Cruise is finally aging and it's sad." @bLdsire echoed, "Bro finally aged. Congrats, Tom." @johnawarrington applauded Cruise's efforts when he posted, "A beautiful American, proud of his duty and citizenship."

Tom cruise is actually looking older now 🤯 — Ben Rainville (@BiGBeNKO37) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, others loved his advancing age. @basiljohnrolfe added, "I think he looks great! Rock on Tom!!" Another X user, @AustinCons35050, appreciated, "He still looks great to me! Even better!" @CaseyMoo3 laughed, "What's with all the "Tom's looking old " crap? Tom looks great. I feel like a victim of clickbait."

The Mission Impossible star has been known to have been aging like fine wine. He began his career in the 80s with films like Risky Business, but Top Gun cemented his name as one of Hollywood's biggest action heroes. He was barely 24 years old when he joined the industry and has since entered his fifth decade as a movie star. Though his professional life has always soared, he's faced negative press for his love life and his involvement in Scientology.

Four Decades of Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/sQABt595NE — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 2, 2023

But, the fame Cruise witnessed wasn't easy to deal with in the beginning, especially with his action-packed film Top Gun becoming one of the highest-grossing films. It took some time for Cruise to adjust to the stardom, "I'm really very private, in my own world. Suddenly I was someone walking on the street and people were looking at me and I was thinking, 'Jesus, is something hanging out of my nose?'" per Express.