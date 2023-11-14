Tom Cruise's Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio is Not Even Fifty Percent of His Total Net Worth

Tom Cruise is a million-dollar star in the entertainment industry. The Mission Impossible actor is among the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, with a net worth of $600 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ever since he started his career at the age of 18, the 61-year-old has cemented himself as an adrenaline-inducing celebrity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Also Read: Here's Looking at Some of Tom Cruise's Movies That Have Earned Over $100 Million at the Box Office

Cruise is the face of the billion-dollar ($4.09 billion) franchise Mission Impossible, the spy film series that's been running for nearly two decades. It has seven films so far, and the eighth in line whose filming stopped due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, reported Collider. The first in the series dates back to 1996.

Aside from the Mission Impossible franchise, Cruise's movies, when combined, have grossed over $11.5 billion worldwide. The Top Gun actor also has a million-dollar real estate portfolio—$97.5 million, to be precise. But this isn't all of the actor's worth, as this figure is not even half of what he actually has. However, his journey to become the most successful and loved action hero had humble beginnings. He began slowly, but with time, he built his way up the ladder to become one of the Hollywood celebrities who bring weighted paychecks home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Although the actor isn't the first from the industry to have such an extensive real estate portfolio, $97.5 million is no small amount. Jack Nicholson's massive portfolio succeeds Cruise's with more than $100 million invested in properties across countries, reports The Things. However, following in the footsteps of other celebrities, he built his own properties.

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Think Jada Pinkett Smith and Tom Cruise Are a "Good Match"

The actor's earliest real-estate investment was building a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Telluride, Colorado, in the mid-1990s with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Despite their split, Cruise didn't let go of the property but finally sold it at a decreased price of $39.5 million. After marrying Katie Holmes, the actor bought the highly luxurious Beverly Hills Manor in 2007.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Shakira Asks Tom Cruise to 'Leave Her Alone' Amid Claims That He's 'Desperate' to Take Her on a Date

The mansion spanned 10,286 square feet of living space with facilities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and a playground, accompanied by multiple rooms for the family. Unfortunately, this property was sold for $40 million soon after the couple separated in 2012. But the actor once again invested in Hollywood Hills.

Apparently, Hollywood Hills is home to names like Angelina Jolie and Miley Cyrus. Cruise purchased a stunning Italian-style estate at this location for $11.7 million, which was later sold to Eva Longoria for $11.4 million, reports Fandom Wire. The West Sussex English Estate is one of the most renowned properties of The Outsiders actor.

From his $600 million net worth, around $500 million goes unaccounted for if we minus his real-estate investment. A major chunk of Cruise's money comes from acting. His career began in 1981 with salaries like $30,000 (for Endless Love) and $50,000 (for Taps) the same year. By 1983, the actor reached $75,000 with his film Risky Business, and from there, Cruise's career and money graph went only upward. But his highest, most successful to date would be the Mission Impossible franchise, which earned him a whopping $100 million.

More from Inquisitr

Take a Look at Tom Cruise's $10M Florida Penthouse Near Scientology Headquarters

From Bugatti to Mustang: Here Is Tom Cruise's Car Collection Worth $50 Million