Vice-President Kamala Harris' Presence 'Shakes Up' the Sets of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’

Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming appearance on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show has caused a scheduling shake-up for the taping of the Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) reunion. Both shows film in Manhattan's Chelsea Studios on W. 26th St., and Harris' presence in the same building has prompted Bravo to adjust their original production plans.

According to insider reports from Page Six, the RHOP reunion taping had to be rescheduled to accommodate Harris' visit. The production time was moved up to the early hours of the morning to ensure that all cast members could arrive before the Secret Service sweep began. This change in schedule also affected the logistics of food deliveries, with all meals needing to arrive before street closures by the Secret Service. The disruption caused by Harris' visit extends beyond just the timing of the RHOP reunion.

Security measures for the Vice President's visit entail street closures, barricades, and the implementation of metal detectors, impacting both local residents and workers within the vicinity. As the RHOP cast members navigate the logistical challenges imposed by Harris' visit, they must remain on set under the watchful eye of the Secret Service until the Vice President leaves. The meticulous planning required for a reunion taping means that any last-minute adjustments can lead to scrambling behind the scenes.

"A lot of time and scheduling goes into those reunion shows," one insider explained. "So the set decorations, time cards, flights, guest arrivals have all been turned upside down." The cast members of RHOP, known for their occasional tardiness, are urged to arrive promptly to avoid any complications with the Secret Service presence. Despite the challenges posed by the Vice President's appearance, the show must go on for both Sherri Shepherd's talk show and the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The RHOP reunion stage was previously utilized by talk show host Rachael Ray, indicating that the studios are accustomed to handling high-profile guests and security measures. As the cast members prepare for the rescheduled reunion taping, they must adapt to the changes brought about by Harris' visit. In the world of television production, flexibility and adaptability are essential, and the RHOP cast members are rising to the occasion as they navigate the unexpected twists and turns of filming in the presence of a high-profile guest like Vice President Harris.

