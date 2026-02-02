Veteran DHS Boss Rips Kristi Noem in Scathing Takedown

Janet Napolitano, the longest-serving homeland security secretary in the department’s 23-year history, gave a strong critique of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Trump administration’s immigration surge in Minnesota. She said that poor planning and harsh rhetoric turned Minneapolis into a flashpoint after two U.S. citizens died in shootings involving federal agents.

Napolitano, who led the Department of Homeland Security under Obama, told Politico she felt horrified by the crackdown. She urged federal leaders to back off, send out-of-state personnel home, and provide clearer guidance after the deaths of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the past month. Federal officials defended the deployments as part of a major enforcement effort, but local and state leaders contested key federal accounts of the shootings and called for outside investigations.

In January, the administration sent many immigration officers to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, publicly presenting the effort as a campaign focused on public safety and targeting serious offenders. Reuters reported that about 2,000 federal officers were already operating in the area when Noem announced plans to send hundreds more.

The surge followed the Jan. 7 shooting death of Good, 37. This incident sparked protests and heightened tensions between federal authorities and Minnesota officials. Minnesota leaders called the shooting unjustified, pointing to bystander video that they said contradicted federal claims of self-defense. TIME reported that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats rejected the White House’s account of the incident and demanded more transparency.

A second fatal shooting, the death of Pretti, 37, escalated the dispute and led to increased scrutiny of federal tactics. The Washington Post reported that a preliminary government review indicated that two federal agents, one from Border Patrol and one from Customs and Border Protection, shot Pretti during an enforcement operation. The federal messaging following the shooting conflicted with video evidence. Reuters noted that the White House replaced border official Gregory Bovino with Tom Homan to oversee the Minneapolis response as the administration sought to reduce backlash and modify its enforcement strategy.

Napolitano argued that the administration repeated mistakes from past enforcement surges.

She described a lack of coordination and a leadership approach that, in her opinion, made tensions worse instead of calming them. She said federal officials should develop a clear plan, lessen their presence, and stop making inflammatory statements on social media before reviewing evidence, including publicly available video. Napolitano also pointed out what she saw as mismatched resources, contrasting the heavy federal presence with the size and capabilities of local law enforcement.

She urged federal leaders to keep appointed officials careful in their public communications. They should avoid labeling people as “domestic terrorists” right after clashes. ABC News and other outlets have reported criticism from former officials who say quick public conclusions after shootings can hurt credibility and complicate investigations, especially when later video or documents contradict initial claims.

Napolitano mentioned she had not heard from Noem for advice, but she urged the department and the White House to change their approach in Minnesota. This includes setting clearer rules for field agents and narrowing their mission. In her interview, she praised Trump’s decision to place Homan in charge of the Minneapolis response and described Noem as out of her depth.

The Department of Homeland Security defended its actions and stated that it follows legal processes for public statements and enforcement operations. Federal officials continued to describe the Minnesota deployment as essential for supporting agents and enforcing immigration laws, even as Minnesota leaders called for limits and independent reviews.