Venus Williams Admits She’s Open to Plastic Surgery—But Only on One Surprising Condition

Venus Williams, 45, has recently opened up about whether she would undergo cosmetic interventions in the future to keep herself looking youthful. During a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, the tennis star got real about serving looks. Williams revealed that although she is quite happy with her appearance at the moment, in the future, she could consider cosmetic intervention, but only under one condition.

While gracing the cover for the fifth annual issue of the magazine’s “Women in Sport” special, she said, “If I felt like I wanted to feel better about myself, and that’s what made me feel better, I would totally do it.” While her statement definitely resembles what a lot of women think, she emphasized how happy she is with herself now. “I would prefer to keep my look, you know,” Williams shared.

Venus also addressed the negativity surrounding the concept of cosmetic procedures. “So many people are judging other people,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist said. “But if it makes somebody feel good, that’s all that matters.”

Williams is also excited about her aging journey and the new inventions in health, wellness, and skincare in the near future. She told Marie Claire UK, “There’s going to be so many amazing things that happen for skincare and aging [in the] next 20 years, so I’m excited to be a part of it. And I’m so excited for what’s gonna happen with me and my hip replacement.”

Although the tennis star definitely doesn’t show any sign of slowing down on the court, she has spoken the truth about aging and being a professional athlete. “I feel young [for] my age, physically. But my knees have always been at 80 years old since I was a kid. They’ve never been on my side. I’ve had to drag them along with me.”

Despite her comment about her knees, Williams recently created a new record as the oldest woman to win a singles match on tour since Martina Navratilova achieved so in 2004. Then, on July 21, she marked another victory, teaming up with Hailey Baptiste for doubles at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Notably, it was her first match back from injury, and also her first competitive appearance in 16 months after she underwent fibroids surgery last year.

Following the win, Venus was asked what’s next for her tennis career. “I’m just here for now, and who knows?” she replied. “Maybe there’s more. I haven’t played in a year. There is no doubt I can play tennis. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand.”