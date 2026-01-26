Venezuela’s Acting President Rejects U.S. Orders, Says ‘Enough’

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez stated that the country has had “enough” of taking orders from Washington. This marked her strongest public criticism of the Trump administration since the U.S. captured Nicolás Maduro earlier this month.

Rodríguez made these comments while speaking to oil workers in Puerto La Cruz, a coastal city in Anzoátegui state. Her remarks were broadcast on state television. “Enough already of Washington’s orders over politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” she said, according to reports that cited footage aired by Venezolana de Televisión.

Her statement followed President Donald Trump’s public suggestion that Rodríguez would govern with U.S. guidance after Maduro’s capture, a claim she rejected.

Maduro was captured in a U.S. operation on January 3 and later brought to the United States, according to reports by The Associated Press. They stated that he and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arraigned in New York days later. Trump described the action as part of a campaign against drug trafficking and cartels, while also linking U.S. demands to access Venezuela’s natural resources.

Rodríguez took on the acting presidency after Maduro’s removal, a situation that has strained Venezuela’s government and increased tensions with Washington. Bloomberg reported that Rodríguez’s “enough” remarks were directed at state oil workers, framing the U.S. stance as outside interference in Venezuelan political matters.

These comments came after reports of contacts between influential figures in Caracas and foreign officials leading up to Maduro’s capture. The Guardian reported that sources indicated Venezuelan insiders had suggested to U.S. and Qatari officials that they would support Maduro’s departure. However, the Venezuelan government has publicly condemned the operation and called it a violation of sovereignty.

Rodríguez’s remarks acknowledged ongoing pressure from Washington. Recent reports have noted continued U.S. military activity in and around Venezuelan waters and actions affecting shipping and energy. In an interview reported by the AP and People, Trump mentioned that the U.S. used a “pulsed energy” capability during the Maduro operation and stated that the U.S. seized oil from tankers linked to Venezuela, without specifying where the cargoes went.

Rodríguez’s comments were her first significant public response to the U.S. narrative that she would follow Washington’s demands. This exchange highlights the ongoing dispute over control of Venezuela’s political direction after the raid.

Neither the White House nor the State Department issued a public response to Rodríguez’s speech, as reported by international outlets. In recent weeks, Trump and senior officials have sent mixed messages about the U.S. intentions regarding direct control over Venezuelan governance while repeatedly warning Caracas about cooperation on security and energy issues.

Trump has made it clear after the capture of Maduro that he will replace Rodríguez if she doesn’t work with the United States.