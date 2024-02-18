'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Expresses Feeling ‘Abandoned’ by Rachel Leviss

Life has taken a shocking turn for Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of the Scandoval scandal. In the recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, the co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy’s commemorated his birthday without his former circle present, amid the repercussions of his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The affair led to the dissolution of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Sandoval in a conversation with his friend Billie Lee, shared how hurt he felt by Rachel’s absence and her apparent abandonment of him. Lee shared, “I feel like she abandoned you. I’ve seen you suffer from this breakup with Ariana but I’ve also seen you suffer with Raquel.” Sandoval revealed his desire to reconnect with Rachel, who was undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.

As per People, he shared in a confessional, “Up until a few weeks ago, I was talking to Raquel once every couple days and I thought maybe because it was my birthday she would try to reach out to me in some way, but nothing. I considered her probably my best friend. Obviously, I love her and I miss her.” The episode took a more intense turn when Sandoval found himself agitated during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump regarding his friendships and the aftermath of the scandal. He shared, "I’m trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me… my friend Ali died, I have Scheana [Shay] hitting me up, telling me if I need anything, please reach out to her. Meanwhile, that same day, she’s releasing things starting rumors about me and Billie. You know what Scheana? You know what I need from you, I need you to take a day off from f---ing dragging my name through the dirt. So, it’s really just 'kick Tom when he’s down. Let’s kick Raquel while she’s down.'" Sandoval further added, “This is my life. I’m not living my rock star dreams. I’m literally grueling. It’s grueling f---ing work. Have some remorse. If I f---ing say I’m sorry, and I cry, oh crocodile tears. I battled with f---ing suicide. Don’t tell me what I’ve felt.”

As per ET, Sandoval further continued in a confessional and added, “I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can’t see outside of the hurt, the pain. You can’t dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I felt like what’s the f---ing point?” Regarding suicide, he added, “I’m not the person. I wouldn’t do that.” Lisa shared her apprehensions about Sandoval’s well-being with his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. Lisa shared, “I don’t think there’s a person on this planet who has lost someone to suicide that doesn’t have regret. If they say I’m foolish for reaching out to him, I’ll take it. I’ll take that rather than the alternative.” Schwartz added, “I would like to think I’m one of his best friends in the world and he didn’t tell me that until after I found out through other people in life.”

Meanwhile, Schwartz attempted to rally the group for a trip to Lisa's new restaurant opening in Tahoe, hoping to mend fractured relationships. However, his efforts were met with resistance, particularly from Ariana, who expressed her reluctance to be around Sandoval or Schwartz. Tensions flared as Schwartz faced criticism from Ariana, who accused him of enabling Sandoval's behavior and prioritizing their friendship over her well-being.