Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says There Was an Ex Who Could Be the 'One That Got Away'

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to relationships. Her relationship with her ex-fiance and the father of her child, film producer Randall Emmett, also did not end on the best terms, as per US Weekly. Their romance crashed and burned amid mounting a myriad of disturbing cheating and professional misconduct allegations being levied against Emmett (according to the Los Angeles Times), leading to a messy split. However, recently, it appears as though Kent has been reflecting on her romantic past and thinks there is one ex who could have been 'the one' for her had the timing worked out.

Even though Kent understandably feels hesitant about new relationships after her previous experiences, she hinted she could be giving romance another chance. On her recent podcast, the reality TV star discussed a past relationship she can't seem to forget. She revealed there's one ex who is a great guy but explained, "Right off the bat, if you asked me, like, do you think of one person where it’s like the one that got away, like if the timing could have been different. And I could think of mine just like that. Where, like, I would drop the world in two seconds to, like, make that happen again."

However, Kent coyly didn't name names, only hinting the romance itself 'wasn't great,' but the connection was strong, as per Y! Entertainment. She stated, "It was just the person. And it was, like, timing. Like, I knew you weren’t a bad dude; it was just, like, the timing was so off."

Nonetheless, it looks like Kent might have a new mystery man in her life! On her podcast, she dished about asking a professional driver if he was single. When he said he didn't have a girlfriend, she saw her opening. Considering that he once gave her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney a ride back home, Kent had Maloney slip him her number, and the bold move paid off—he reached out to Kent. However, it seems she's playing it cool for now and hasn't responded to his message yet, as reported by Heavy.

A new flame isn't the only new change in Kent's life. Over the past few years, the actress has also turned over a new leaf as far as her drinking addiction was concerned, and Kent recently hit a major milestone of being sober for five years! She celebrated the special day with an Instagram post featuring an adorable photo with her 2-year-old daughter Ocean. Kent reflected on her 'rock bottom' moment that happened on the same day a few years ago, and Kent said she was grateful for "Waking up, admitting I was powerless, and for the first time in many years seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

