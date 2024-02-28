'Vanderpump Rules' Exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Feud Over 'Resale' of Their $2M Love Nest

The Vanderpump Rules ex-lovers Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval purchased a luxurious 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood in 2019 for approximately $2.075 million. After their bitter split, Madix sued Sandoval over disagreements resulting from "partition by sale," as per court documents obtained by People, "Equitable allocation of the proceeds of sale" is what Madix has asked for. In addition to the "payment of the debt secured by same and the costs of partition," this request will also cover title costs and legal fees. As per Page Six, Sandoval has responded to her claims by rejecting her offer, according to legal documents submitted by him, Madix has failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action against” him. He further stated that his ex-girlfriend/co-star also “failed to mitigate whatever damages” she’s “suffered” in her documents, adding she didn’t perform “reasonably and in good faith.”

According to the filings, Sandoval asked to "receive accounting and compensatory adjustments" for any repairs and improvements he performed to raise the property's value in the event the court decides to side with Madix to divide the land. According to court filings, the Vanderpump Rules star is allegedly opposed to a "division in kind" that would let them both to keep the title of the home, meaning that one of them might maybe sell their share of it to a third party. “My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for, like, f–king eight months, man,” he had confessed during one of the episodes of the reality show earlier this month.

He went on to say that in order to prevent being kicked out of his multiple bank accounts, he was compelled to transfer money around. “I’ve been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts. Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It’s kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back,” Sandoval continued. After Sandoval betrayed her, Madix claimed he offered to pay her from her portion of the land, but she refused to leave and give him the house.

"We looked at fixer-uppers but we also looked at [turnkey] places and given the timing of when we moved and how busy [we are] . . . I am so glad that we chose where we chose and we didn't have to do anything other than the fun stuff," Madix exclusively told People in 2021 while purchasing the luxe property. "We would have been screwed, honestly. I'm thrilled at how we chose to do things and everything really worked out for the best," she added.

The couple was still living together at the house after their breakup, and a spokesman for Sandoval revealed that the circumstances were complex. "They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," the rep said. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend." In May 2023 Madix moved out of their shared home before filing the lawsuit.