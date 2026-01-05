Vance Thanks Police After “Crazy Person” Attacks His Home

Vice President JD Vance said a “crazy person” tried to break into his Ohio home overnight, thanking law enforcement for a rapid response and urging the media to leave his children out of the story.

In a post on X early Monday, Vance shared some of what went down. He first thanked everyone for their well wishes about the attack of their home. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows,” he said before continuing, ” I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. ” He stated that he and his family had already returned to Washington, DC when the incident occurred.

Authorities later confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight following reports of property damage at a residence associated with the vice president. The US Secret Service said an adult male was detained for breaking multiple exterior windows and vandalizing a vehicle on the property, according to a statement cited by CNN.

I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

The Secret Service said it is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed. Officials told CNN they do not believe the suspect entered the home, and investigators are still determining whether Vance or his family were specifically targeted.

Local outlet WLWT reported that officers and Secret Service agents remained on scene for several hours in the East Walnut Hills neighborhood, with visible damage to at least four windows. An arrest report obtained by the station identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man facing multiple misdemeanor charges and one felony vandalism charge.

In his post, Vance asked news organizations to show restraint, particularly when it comes to images of the property. “We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service,” he wrote, questioning the news value of broadcasting photos of broken windows.

Suspect Arrested After Windows Damaged at #JDVance 's Cincinnati Home Cincinnati officers arrested a suspect early Monday after finding several front windows shattered at Vance's residence on William Howard Taft Drive.#JDVance #Vance pic.twitter.com/GrLe27rHAP — Nostayug (@nostayug) January 5, 2026

Federal officials emphasized that the Vance family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident. Since assuming office, the vice president and his family have been living at the vice president’s residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington. The Ohio home was purchased by Vance in 2018 and is used during visits to the state, according to UPI.

UPI notes.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over political violence targeting elected officials and their families. Law enforcement sources told The Guardian that security protocols at private residences can vary depending on travel schedules, even for officials with full-time Secret Service protection.

In recent years, attacks on the homes of public officials have drawn national attention, including the 2024 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi and the 2025 killing of Minnesota state legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband. Those cases prompted renewed calls for increased security and caution around publicizing personal addresses.

Here is the 28-year old man police arrested trying to break into Vance’s Cincinatti home by hammerimg the windows. Where was the Secret Service? pic.twitter.com/SdeHVKAjWy — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 5, 2026

So far, officials have not released a motive for the Ohio incident, and no evidence has been presented linking the suspect to an organized threat or political group. The investigation remains ongoing.

Vance did not call for additional charges or policy changes in his statement, focusing instead on gratitude for law enforcement and privacy for his family.