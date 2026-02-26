Vance Admits To ‘Disaster’ Economic After Fox News Presents Trump’s Poll Dip

Vice President JD Vance recognized the challenges facing the Trump administration’s economic message after a Fox News interview highlighted recent polls showing that public approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy is declining.

During the Feb. 25 interview, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer presented data from several national surveys. These showed that most respondents disapproved of Trump’s economic performance. Hemmer said the numbers suggested the White House had a tough job ahead to improve public opinion before the midterm elections, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

“You’ve got nine months to turn it around,” Hemmer told Vance, comparing the administration’s efforts to “pushing a car uphill.”

Vance agreed, stating, “In some ways, we are pushing a car uphill,” according to the report. He then pointed to the past policies of former President Joe Biden as a key factor in the current economic difficulties.

Vance described the state of the economy when Trump took office as “such a disaster,” mentioning high federal debt levels and inflation during the previous administration, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Vance also aimed to shift attention to recent developments that he claimed would improve Americans’ financial situations. He pointed to rising average take-home pay during the Trump administration, arguing that households would benefit from several proposed tax changes and economic policies.

“Incomes are rising fast,” Vance said during the interview. “We’re about to get over the hump.”

The polls Hemmer cited included surveys from Fox News, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, showing voter disapproval of Trump’s economic handling exceeding 50 percent in some cases. Despite these figures, Vance maintained that the administration’s overall economic direction was improving, even if many voters had not yet noticed any progress.

This exchange marked a rare public moment where the vice president acknowledged the political vulnerability tied to economic polling on a major news network that often presents a favorable view of Republican leaders.

In defending the administration’s record, Vance focused on job growth and upcoming policy initiatives. He highlighted tax proposals like eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits and overtime pay, along with potential legislation aimed at boosting industrial investment and creating domestic jobs.

“I think you see the results of a strong, resilient economy,” Vance said, according to the report. “People are seeing higher wages, more opportunities, and that’s going to continue.”

Trump has regularly pushed back against polls that show his administration in a negative light, calling some surveys misleading or inaccurate. He has bragged about his economic achievements while ignoring concerns about the struggling families and the rising cost of living. During a recent State of the Union address, Trump mentioned declines in inflation and wage increases as signs of economic momentum.

Despite these arguments, polls continue to show widespread skepticism about the economy’s direction. Analysts say that concerns about the cost of living, credit markets, and household expenses remain top priorities for voters as the midterm elections approach.

Democrats are doubling down on their affordability message, which has been a winning formula in some special elections. However, it appears different cities need different types of Democrats. Trump and his allies are leaning on the culture wars and blaming Biden for the current economy. Presidents rarely maintain strong approval ratings when most voters disapprove of their handling of the economy.