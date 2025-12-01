Utah Man Sent Love-Obsessed Notes to 13-Year-Old – Now the Family “Acquaintance” is Accused of Abducting Her

Disclaimer: The article contains references to child abuse and explicit details.

Few cases don’t unfold all at once. They build, piece by piece, into something far more disturbing and dark. That’s what investigators say happened in the case of Christopher Thomas Wiggins.

Wiggins, 34, had already been charged with two counts of attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Now, he faces a separate child kidnapping charge after police say he took a 13-year-old girl from her Utah home early Wednesday. Ogden police issued an Amber Alert soon after.

JUST IN: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13 year old who was abducted in Ogden. The first suspect is identified as Christopher Thomas Wiggins. Read more here: https://t.co/ld5r76wTKj pic.twitter.com/GJaueIFlTM — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) November 27, 2025

The girl and Wiggins had been missing since about 3 a.m. They were ultimately located at a hotel in Wellington, Colorado. According to KUTV2, a hotel receptionist came across the alert while searching Wiggins’ name during check-in and called authorities. Officials said the disappearance took place just days after the girl’s mother discovered an explicit picture on her daughter’s phone.

Police described Wiggins, a registered s– offender, as a “family acquaintance” who was not supposed to “have contact with her.” Despite that, a warrant cited by KSL said Wiggins had been living with the family “for some time.”

When the mother confronted him, Wiggins “admitted to sending the intimate image to the victim”, according to the warrant. By Tuesday, the girl admitted to her parents that she had been “intimate” with Wiggins. The parents told him to “stay away” from their daughter, the warrant read.

#Utah #AMBERAlert has been issued: Weber Area Dispatch 911 Emergency Serv: Child’s Life In Danger! Non family abduction. A999FH (UT) white Hyundai Sonata. Suspect is Christopher Thomas Wiggins. Victim is Jessika Francisco. See https://t.co/9Ygk40dLMR @AMBERAlert — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) November 27, 2025

The girl was later located safe in Fort Collins, Colorado, about 445 miles from Ogden. According to KSL’s reporting, while searching Wiggins’ trailer, investigators found a note he wrote to the girl that read, “great love and affection.” There were further declarative notes that read, “You are my everything,” “You are my everything,” “I will sacrifice everything to be with you forever,” and “If it costs me my life you are worth it to me.”

The warrant also details a violent incident from days earlier. Investigators say Wiggins “shot a firearm” at the girl and her mother as they sat in a car near their home discussing him. Officers found a bullet hole in the back of the car and recovered the slug.

When confronted, Wiggins apologized and surrendered the gun, the warrant states. The mother later returned the firearm to him.

Wiggins is being held on a $250,000 bond. His court date is set for December 4.