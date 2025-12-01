News

Utah Man Sent Love-Obsessed Notes to 13-Year-Old – Now the Family “Acquaintance” is Accused of Abducting Her

Published on: December 1, 2025 at 6:02 AM ET

This isn’t just a crime story; it’s a warning!

Mohar Battacharjee
Written By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Utah Man Accused of Abducting Teen
Utah Man Accused of Abducting Teen (Image from Pexels)

Disclaimer: The article contains references to child abuse and explicit details.

Few cases don’t unfold all at once. They build, piece by piece, into something far more disturbing and dark. That’s what investigators say happened in the case of Christopher Thomas Wiggins.

Wiggins, 34, had already been charged with two counts of attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Now, he faces a separate child kidnapping charge after police say he took a 13-year-old girl from her Utah home early Wednesday. Ogden police issued an Amber Alert soon after.

The girl and Wiggins had been missing since about 3 a.m. They were ultimately located at a hotel in Wellington, Colorado. According to KUTV2, a hotel receptionist came across the alert while searching Wiggins’ name during check-in and called authorities. Officials said the disappearance took place just days after the girl’s mother discovered an explicit picture on her daughter’s phone.

Police described Wiggins, a registered s– offender, as a “family acquaintance” who was not supposed to “have contact with her.” Despite that, a warrant cited by KSL said Wiggins had been living with the family “for some time.”

When the mother confronted him, Wiggins “admitted to sending the intimate image to the victim”, according to the warrant. By Tuesday, the girl admitted to her parents that she had been “intimate” with Wiggins. The parents told him to “stay away” from their daughter, the warrant read.

The girl was later located safe in Fort Collins, Colorado, about 445 miles from Ogden. According to KSL’s reporting, while searching Wiggins’ trailer, investigators found a note he wrote to the girl that read, “great love and affection.” There were further declarative notes that read, “You are my everything,” “You are my everything,” “I will sacrifice everything to be with you forever,” and “If it costs me my life you are worth it to me.”

The warrant also details a violent incident from days earlier. Investigators say Wiggins “shot a firearm” at the girl and her mother as they sat in a car near their home discussing him. Officers found a bullet hole in the back of the car and recovered the slug.

When confronted, Wiggins apologized and surrendered the gun, the warrant states. The mother later returned the firearm to him.

Wiggins is being held on a $250,000 bond. His court date is set for December 4.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *