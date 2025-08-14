USPS Worker Stole Over 133 Credit/Debit Cards from Mails – Shamelessly Flaunted Piles of Cash and Luxury Items on Social Media

A USPS worker has been charged with bank fraud after stealing 133 credit and debit cards that belonged to others. The woman racked up transactions to lead a lavish life while using the stolen cards to pay. Here’s how Mary Ann Magdamit got into trouble with the law after committing fraud.

Magdamit, 31, worked as a mail carrier at the Torrance Main Post Office located in southwestern Los Angeles County, California. The cops decided to search the woman’s house in December 2024 and made a shocking discovery.

Over 133 debit and credit cards were found at her residence. Police also found 16 checks issued by the US Department of the Treasury. The woman had stolen all of this during her stint as a mail carrier. A ghost gun that was later found to be loaded was also seized at the residence.

Magdamit had been using the stolen cards and checks to sponsor her uber luxurious lifestyle. She often took to Instagram to post pictures of her expensive purchases and fancy vacations. The woman even bought Rolex watches with the money she had stolen from USPS customers.

The 31-year-old often posted pictures of bundles of cash just splayed out. She made a dent in the cards by purchasing designer items from Louis Vuitton and Dior. In the 3 years that she worked as a mail carrier, Mary would often activate the cards after stealing them. She also cashed the checks she got her hands on online.

Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, of Carson, pleaded guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Magdamit – a former letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service – stole checks, debit cards, and credit cards from the mail then sold them to her co-conspirators. She used her… pic.twitter.com/0jwbC1pdqq — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) August 11, 2025

“You ever been hurting while grinding??” Mary captioned one picture that showed stacks of money placed on top of each other. She also unashamedly took to her social media to post pictures of herself on vacations she paid for with stolen money. The Philippines national vacationed in Turks and Caicos, Hawaii, and Aruba.

“Federally insured banks and credit unions were victimized in this scheme,” the Justice Department shared regarding the case. The woman reportedly cashed in the checks by producing fake IDs of the recipients. Magdamit was brought into custody in July after the authorities initially searched her apartment in December 2024.

Even after her initial brush with the breaking the law, the woman kept committing fraud with the cards she had stolen. When the cops raided her apartment for a second time, they found even more stolen cards. The woman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which she was charged with.

Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, of Carson, admitted to stealing mail containing checks and credit cards and then using those funds to buy luxury goods and travel abroad to Turks and Caicos and Aruba. https://t.co/7LEFRoes0m — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 12, 2025

The police found $21,000 worth of luxury designer items in the woman’s house. Additionally, they discovered $5,927 in cash. 18 different gift cards were also found at her residence, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted of the crimes, Mary could face up to 30 years in prison for her wrongdoings. She is set to appear in court on October 27. The 31-year-old is currently being held in federal custody.