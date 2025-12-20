Usha Vance’s Rare High School Photos Prove Her Grace Was Always Effortless

Usha Vance broke barriers since stepping into her role as the first Indian-American U.S. Second Lady. A devout Hindu, she’s always set herself apart from the rest, her every move screaming dignity and elegance at par. Beyond how she is perceived on-camera, Usha has also carved out a distinct identity, whether through her work, opinions, and most importantly, her styling sense. It takes a lot of courage to become a public figure, and at 39, she has navigated public life with notable composure.

Speaking about her fashion, Usha has made more subtle and chic choices, which allow her academic and professional achievements to shine more than ever. Interestingly, it seems her inclination to subtlety is not new but something she’s been maintaining since her high-school days.

Recently, the internet stumbled upon some rare pictures of Usha Vance during her time in school. These definitely prove that elegance is not something that she’s picked up lately after becoming the U.S. Vice President’s wife. One of the pictures that circulated widely on social media was shared by one of Usha’s classmates’ parents. The black-and-white monochrome shots are from the year 2002.

​One of the key takeaways from the throwback picture is that Usha’s hairstyle has remained consistent throughout the years. A side-parted hairdo with thick, blunt ends looks like something she could pull off even today, but now her hair remains a bit shorter.

Her overall, natural and laidback expressions remain the same since day one. To compare it with her pictures today, it only seems fitting that Usha has let herself age naturally without appearing to rely on cosmetic enhancements.

One of the other pictures shows Usha (nee Chilukuri) from when she was studying her 11th grade at Mt. Carmel High School. In this one, she’s seen sporting a slightly different hairstyle by tying it tightly into a messy ponytail. This has been perhaps the first time that the U.S. Second Lady is captured on camera with her hair tied up, now that she’s mostly seen letting her tresses fall on either side. But on a closer look at it, one thing remains certain that she has let herself age gracefully and has not once experimented with the natural features that she’s been blessed with.​

The former classmate’s parent, who shared the picture on Instagram, wrote a detailed caption, which sums up the kind of life Usha lived before the limelight. The user wrote, “My daughter Amanda graduated from Mt. Carmel in 2002. She pulled out her yearbook, and this is Usha Chilukuri in 11th grade. Usha graduated in 2003 and is now married to JD Vance. She was in the marching band and National Honor Society.”

Given the amount of scrutiny and speculation that Usha Vance stands to face on a daily basis, it is rather surprising to note how she has not even let herself change one bit. In a world that is dominated by experimental standards of beauty, the U.S. Second Lady has chosen to keep it gradual, easy-going, as per nature’s law.

The first-ever Indian-American U.S. Second Lady, she was born in San Diego County, California. Her parents have been Telugu speakers who immigrated to the U.S. and raised her in an upper-middle-class suburb. Speaking about her educational qualifications, she holds a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. Thereafter, she even served as a law clerk for many federal judges, gaining significant legal experience.

​It was during her time in the Law School that Usha crossed paths with JD Vance, her then future husband. Their unexpected relationship was notably encouraged by Yale professor Amy Chua. Despite their stark differences in personality, the two fell in love and tied the knot on June 14, 2014, following an interfaith wedding ritual. The couple is now parents to their three kids.