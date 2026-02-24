USA Hockey Player Matthew Tkachuk Says Trump Phone Call ‘Was An Honor’

When Team USA hockey captured a historic Olympics gold medal on the international stage, the celebration did not stop with the final horn. According to U.S. men’s hockey star Matthew Tkachuk, a congratulatory phone call from Donald Trump was simply “an honor.” Tkachuk made clear that hearing directly from the President of the United States meant a great deal to the locker room, and he also noted the team’s excitement about the opportunity to travel to the White House to celebrate the victory — not just for themselves, but on behalf of the entire country they proudly represent.

🚨 BREAKING: The men’s US hockey team has ACCEPTED President Trump’s invitation to come to his State of the Union address tomorrow, per Speaker Johnson The team was ECSTATIC to get the invite from Trump by phone: “The boys are going to the State of the Union!” “I’ll send a… pic.twitter.com/0B3MaebY9L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

“It’s about the country,” Team USA hockey player Matthew Tkachuk said. “When you wear that jersey, you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.”

Speaking with reporters upon returning home, Tkachuk described the call as “super cool,” explaining that it was truly an honor to hear directly from President Trump. He said knowing Trump was supporting Team USA — and encouraging American athletes to bring home as many gold medals as possible — resonated strongly with the players. Tkachuk added that the team felt privileged to represent both the President and the hundreds of millions of Americans across the country, delivering a gold medal back home.

The victory itself was monumental for the United States men’s national ice hockey team, particularly given the magnitude of facing Canada on such a global stage. Matthew Tkachuk emphasized that the win carried significance well beyond the sport.

🚨 JUST IN: Team USA player Matthew Tkachuk gives a HUGE shoutout to President Trump for calling and congratulating the team “It was an HONOR hearing from the President of the United States. Hearing he was supporting us… we’re honored to represent him and the hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/auG3g42ehZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

The Florida Panthers standout — a key player for the Florida Panthers and a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion — was asked how winning Olympic gold compared to capturing the Stanley Cup. While acknowledging the intense grind required to win at the NHL level, he highlighted what made the Olympic triumph different.

“It’s almost more meaningful to everybody else in the sense of it’s a way to unite the whole country,” he said. “When you go through the two-month grind and the 82-game grind in the NHL season, you don’t compare that. That’s as hard of a trophy as you’re going to win in sports, the Stanley Cup.”

If you are mad the Men’s hockey team talked to Trump you are a psychopath pic.twitter.com/gDhM48SGdX — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 23, 2026

Tkachuk underscored that lifting the Stanley Cup requires surviving one of the most demanding seasons in professional athletics. However, he explained that Olympic hockey represents something uniquely powerful on a national level.

“But when it comes to bringing together Americans, whether they like hockey or not, the Olympics, an Olympic hockey player at that stage against Canada, that’s as high as it’s gonna get,” he said. In other words, while an NHL championship energizes a franchise and its loyal fan base, Olympic gold brings together an entire nation — including Americans who may not regularly follow hockey.

Tkachuk’s comments about unity echoed his reflections on Trump’s call. The President’s outreach reinforced that the victory resonated across the country. “It was an honor,” Tkachuk reiterated. “You grow up dreaming about representing your country. To win like that and then hear from the President — it’s something you’ll never forget.”

According to Tkachuk, Trump’s tone during the call was enthusiastic and supportive, praising the team’s performance and recognizing the excitement the game generated nationwide. The players gathered around in the locker room, soaking in both the win and the recognition.

“We were already on cloud nine,” he said. “Then you get that call, and it just adds to everything.”

For Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA, the gold medal stands as a defining achievement. But the celebration also includes a moment of presidential recognition from Donald Trump — and the anticipation of celebrating at the White House — marking a victory they say was earned not only for themselves, but for all of America.