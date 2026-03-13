US Witnesses Synagogue Attack and University Shooting on Same Day Amid Iran War Tensions

Amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, two fresh tragedies unfolded in the United States, sparking concern among the masses. First, a synagogue was attacked when a man rammed his vehicle into the place of worship. He then engaged in a brief firefight with law enforcement.

On the same day, a different shooter invaded Old Dominion University, which resulted in the death of one person. It is being investigated as an act of terror.

“We are at a historically high terrorism-related threat level in this country,” says CBS News National Security contributor Sam Vinograd, following attacks on a synagogue in Michigan and at Old Dominion University in Virginia. As the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran goes on,… pic.twitter.com/CqZjqOgWMv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 13, 2026

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was later identified as the man who was responsible for attacking the synagogue. He is a 41-year-old naturalized citizen, and his country of origin is Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was named as the man responsible for the shooting at Old Dominion University, Virginia. He was a former member of the Army National Guard who pleaded guilty in 2016 investigation that linked him to ISIS.

Jalloh was killed on the campus after students reportedly helped subdue him. Following the incident, Kash Patel directly credited the students for taking down the shooter.

He said, “The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives, along with the quick response of law enforcement.”

Despite rumors of possible Iranian sleeper cell activities in the US, these attacks were not officially linked to any sleeper cell activity.

Earlier, sleeper cell messages were allegedly intercepted and decoded by US intelligence agencies, who claimed that Iran was attempting to send out encrypted orders that could aid in crimpling the United States.

U.S. authorities intercepted communications that could signal sleeper cell activity. pic.twitter.com/SN4DReMPre — NLDR (Noldor) Media (@NLDRMedia) March 10, 2026

The US and Israel’s assault on Iran has been described as being pre-emptive by both governments. They have claimed that there was credible information about attacks that Iran wished to carry out against the United States and Israel.

While the United States have repeatedly claimed they have an upper hand in the war against Iran, the world’s energy economy has been largely affected due to the operation in the Middle East country. Prices for crude oil have already shot up, but Trump has called it a small price to pay for peace.