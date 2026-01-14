US War Plane Painted to Look Civilian in Venezuela Boat Strike

The U.S. military used an aircraft painted to look like a civilian plane to strike a suspected drug smuggling boat off Venezuela last fall. This approach seems to contradict Pentagon guidance, which prohibits forces from disguising themselves as civilians during combat. This information comes from sources familiar with the operation and reporting first published by The New York Times.

The aircraft was part of a secret fleet used for surveillance missions. Instead of carrying munitions under the wings, it stored them inside the fuselage, according to two sources who spoke with The Associated Press. These details raised questions in Congress about whether the operation aimed to hide the plane’s military purpose in ways that violate U.S. doctrine and the law of armed conflict.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson stated that the U.S. military uses a range of standard and nonstandard aircraft based on mission needs. He also mentioned that these platforms undergo a strict procurement process to ensure they meet domestic laws, department policies, and international standards, including the law of armed conflict.

The strike on September 2 was the first in what became a months-long campaign of U.S. attacks on vessels that the Trump administration claimed were linked to drug trafficking in the Caribbean. The administration argued that the U.S. is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels and that those operating the targeted boats are unlawful combatants.

Military lawyers and lawmakers are focusing on whether the plane’s appearance crossed a line noted in the Pentagon’s guidance on the law of war. Pentagon materials warn against “perfidy,” which is pretending to be a civilian to gain a military advantage. The Defense Department manual defines “feigning civilian status and then attacking” as prohibited conduct.

This controversy is emerging as Congress prepares to vote on a war powers resolution that would prevent further U.S. military action in Venezuela without authorization from lawmakers. This rare and politically charged move seeks to limit presidential authority after the administration’s unexpected raid this month that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

America sunk a Venezuelan boat earlier today apparently…. 🤨 According to the Pentagon: “We can confirm the U.S. military conducted a precision strike against a drug vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”#Venezuela #war #navy #military #drone #drugs pic.twitter.com/jdHovsyzgU — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to support the measure, which was advanced with the help of Democrats, according to Senate leaders. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Trump was “very, very fired up” and “animated” during their conversation ahead of last week’s procedural vote.

The operation on September 2 has come under renewed scrutiny because it included a second strike that killed two people who had survived the initial attack and were clinging to wreckage, according to lawmakers and reports cited by AP. Some legal experts believe that attacking shipwrecked survivors could breach the laws of war. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has declined requests from some lawmakers to release an unedited video of the incident.

During a classified briefing this week, senators reviewed the administration’s legal opinion for using the military in Venezuela, an analysis the White House has not made public. Sen. Rand Paul stated that the legal and constitutional arguments should be accessible. “It’s a terrible thing that any of this is being kept secret,” Paul said as he exited the briefing room at the Capitol.

Senator Peter Welch expressed doubt about the legality of the Venezuela operation and questioned if military force could be used to bring someone to justice, even while he described Maduro as “a really bad guy.”

As for Maduro, he has a long court battle ahead of him as a new era begins in his country.