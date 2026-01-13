Federal authorities have escalated their search for veteran television actor Timothy Busfield, with U.S. Marshals now joining the effort to locate the former The West Wing star amid disturbing child abuse allegations that have rocked Hollywood and stunned fans.

Timothy Busfield, 67, who is also the husband of former Little House on the Prairie child star Melissa Gilbert, is wanted in connection with charges stemming from alleged child s-x–l abuse involving a minor dating back decades, according to law enforcement sources. Authorities say repeated attempts to locate and serve Busfield have failed, prompting the involvement of the United States Marshals Service, a move typically reserved for high-priority or evasive suspects.

Prosecutors are alleging that Timothy Busfield engaged in unlawful s-x–l conduct with a minor. Investigators say the case resurfaced after new information and testimony emerged, leading to formal charges being filed earlier this month.

Timothy Busfield allegedly engaged in the child abuse and s-x–l conduct with a pair of 11-year-old twins while he directing The Cleaning Lady in 2024, according to an arrest warrant issued on Friday. One of the alleged victims claims the abuse began when he and his brother were 7 years old.

The investigation into the alleged child abuse crimes conducted by Timothy Busfield began in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital alerted police about possible s-x–l abuse and “grooming” involving minors.

When Timothy Busfield failed to appear and could not be located at known addresses, authorities widened the search. The addition of U.S. Marshals signals that officials believe the actor may be actively avoiding law enforcement or has left his usual places of residence.

Authorities say the case was initially reviewed by police, but charges were not pursued at the time. That changed in September 2025, when the investigation was reopened after one of the children disclosed alleged abuse to a school counselor and later to a pediatrician. According to the arrest affidavit, the child reported that Timothy Busfield touched him on his penis and buttocks.

Court documents further allege that Timothy Busfield encouraged the children to refer to him as “Uncle Tim” and engaged in repeated physical contact, including tickling them on their stomachs and legs. The behavior is outlined in the arrest warrant as part of a pattern of inappropriate interaction.

Busfield later spoke with investigators by phone in November, according to the affidavit, and acknowledged that it was “highly likely” he had physical contact with the twin boys while working on the television series The Cleaning Lady. However, he told authorities he did not specifically remember the children.

“I don’t remember those boys,” Busfield allegedly said during the call. “No, I don’t. I don’t actually — I don’t remember it, if it happened.” He added that while he did not recall overtly tickling the children, such behavior “wouldn’t be uncommon” for him.

During that same interview with law enforcement, Timothy Busfield claimed that lead actress in the movie, Elodie Yung, told him that the twins’ mom was seeking “revenge” because the boys were not invited back for the show’s final season.

Busfield, best known for his role as White House press secretary Danny Concannon on the West Wing, has enjoyed a long career in television and film, including appearances on Thirtysomething, Field of Dreams, and numerous made-for-TV movies. His Hollywood résumé, combined with his marriage to Melissa Gilbert, long considered one of television’s most wholesome former child stars, has only intensified public shock surrounding the case.

Melissa Gilbert, who rose to fame portraying Laura Ingalls Wilder, has not publicly commented on the allegations against her husband or the expanding manhunt. The couple has been married since 2013 and frequently appeared together at industry events and political gatherings.

Law enforcement officials have been tight-lipped about Timothy Busfield’s possible whereabouts but confirmed that the Marshals Service is coordinating with state and local agencies to track him down. Officials say tips are being actively reviewed, and they urged anyone with information to come forward.

The child abuse case has reignited conversations about historic abuse allegations in the entertainment industry and the challenges of prosecuting crimes alleged to have occurred decades earlier. Prosecutors say that while the passage of time complicates investigations, they are committed to pursuing justice when credible accusations surface.

Sources close to the investigation say Timothy Busfield has not turned himself in, nor has he been formally cleared. If apprehended, he is expected to be arraigned on multiple felony counts related to s-x–l abuse of a minor.

Online reaction has been swift and unforgiving, with many expressing disbelief that a familiar face from one of television’s most celebrated political dramas could be at the center of such allegations. Others have pointed to the increasing willingness of authorities to pursue high-profile suspects regardless of status or celebrity.

As the search intensifies, officials stress that no one is above the law and that the involvement of federal marshals underscores the seriousness of the charges. For now, Timothy Busfield remains unaccounted for, as investigators continue working to bring him before the court to answer the allegations against him.