Former President Donald Trump is all set to go on trial in federal court on allegations of trying to overturn his election defeat in 2020. A U.S. judge has questioned him on Friday about whether he wants the trial to be televised for the general public. The said court trial is set to begin in March 2024, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington has requested Trump's attorneys to respond by November 10th to requests from the media to broadcast the proceedings. As per Reuters, a coalition of 19 media outlets and press advocacy groups, along with NBC News, contended in two different filings that the public has a right to witness an unprecedented prosecution of the Republican leader who is also the 2024 presidential front-runner. They contend that it is unlawful for a federal rule to prohibit the broadcasting of criminal proceedings.

In court filings, prosecutors have stated that they oppose the initiative, but they have not explained. By November 3rd, they must submit their reasoning. John Lauro, Trump's primary attorney in the case, had told CNN that he is in favor of the trial being televised. Lauro also stated that Trump will respond "by the Court's Order." It is unclear whether the business tycoon, a former reality television star who has aggressively courted publicity in his business and political career, will want to broadcast the trial, which will come in the thick of the Republican nominating contest.

Trump, who is now on trial for civil business fraud accusations, is known to make ridiculous statements in length to television cameras positioned outside of a state courtroom in New York. Unlike many state courts, federal courts forbid the use of TV cameras and cameras inside the courtrooms. On Thursday, a U.S. judicial panel decided to take a closer look at loosening the broadcast prohibition. However, they stipulated that any changes would not be made until after Trump's trial in this case and his upcoming criminal trial in May regarding his alleged mishandling of secret documents. As per CNN, the media alliance has urged Judge Chutkan to "release visual and audio recordings of proceedings after each day that this matter is heard in Court" if she denied the two requests. “And, to be meaningful in the unique circumstances of this case, that right must include a right of first-hand observation beyond those few dozen people who are able to squeeze into the courtroom,” the media alliance has stated in their filing with the court.

In the case that special counsel Jack Smith brought last summer, Trump is charged with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. The ex-president entered a not-guilty plea.

