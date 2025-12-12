‘Unthinkable Torture’— Autistic Woman Survives After Roommate Burns and Sets Her on Fire

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

In a heartbreaking ordeal, an autistic woman who remains anonymous endured severe burns after her roommate, Kamron Kearney, poured scalding hot water on her and then set her on fire twice for reportedly urinating on herself, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

According to Kearney’s arrest affidavit, he “punished” his autistic roommate purely out of anger after she had urinated on herself.

After the victim went to bathe, Kearney took advantage of the situation and poured multiple jugs of boiling water over her, causing severe burns across her body, particularly on her neck and back.

After enduring life-threatening burns, her roommate forced her to stand in a corner until her legs swelled. As if the torture weren’t enough, he did the unthinkable. He coated her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire with a match. He did it twice—first burning her hands and then, after the flames went out and she collapsed from the pain, he set her legs on fire.

The violent crime unfolded in 2023, when local police officers responded to the scene after a caretaker for the autistic victim called for help.

The 36-year-old autistic victim had lived with her roommate, Kearney, for about a year, according to CBS affiliate KENS, and receives “monthly disability payments.”

For his horrific crime against a disabled person, the San Antonio resident was found guilty by a jury on December 5, 2025. He received 47 years in prison on charges of “aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury and injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury,” per the publication.

As mentioned, details about the autistic victim remain undisclosed, but the same isn’t true for her perpetrator. Kearney has a history of violent offenses, but those incidents were never fully investigated. Likewise, no pleas or charges were filed in those past cases. He was arrested for bodily assault in both 2017 and 2022, and in 2019, he was arrested for causing bodily injury to a spouse.

Whether the same 36-year-old autistic victim was involved in either of those earlier cases remains unconfirmed. Additionally, whether something even more disturbing happened during their year of living together remains a matter of speculation.

For now, Kearney is serving his sentence for the atrocious crime he committed against his autistic roommate.