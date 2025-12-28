‘Unlucky’ Immigrant Runs Red Light, Then Rams Into ICE Vehicle — Arrested

A Honduran immigrant had an “unlucky” encounter with US Border Patrol officials that ultimately led to her arrest on Friday, December 26, 2025.

According to US Border Patrol official Gregory K Bovino’s social media post, the woman allegedly ran a red light before crashing into an ICE vehicle in Slidell, Louisiana.

Not much is known about the woman so far but Bovino confirmed that she was detained and taken into custody. “This blooper is one for the books!” Bovino wrote on his post, where he referred to the Honduran national as an “illegal alien.”

“A driver ran a red light in Slidell, LA and accidentally crashed into a vehicle used by Operation Catahoula Crunch. It turns out she was an illegal alien from Honduras,” the official shared.

“Apparently, she never learned the lesson that red means stop, not “accelerate and collide with a government vehicle actively enforcing federal law,” he added.

“No injuries were reported, but she was certainly taken into custody. Unlucky for her. Lucky for us,” Bovino concluded.

This blooper is one for the books! A driver ran a red light in Slidell, LA and accidentally crashed into a vehicle used by Operation Catahoula Crunch. It turns out she was an illegal alien from Honduras. Apparently she never learned the lesson that red means stop, not… pic.twitter.com/HoA7ytGR11 — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 26, 2025



The ICE vehicle was reportedly in the area as part of Operation Catahoula Crunch, a federal law enforcement operation in New Orleans, Louisiana, “targeting criminal illegal aliens roaming free,” per the DHS.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), previously explained, “Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and r—.”

She further added, “DHS is making the New Orleans community safer as it continues to arrest illegal alien drug dealers, hit-and-run criminals, and one monster who was convicted for arson and threatening a person with intent to terrorize.”

🚨 DHS CALLS ICE DEPORTATIONS A “CHRISTMAS GIFT TO AMERICANS” The Department of Homeland Security says OVER 2.5 MILLION illegal immigrants have been deported or left the U.S. since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:… pic.twitter.com/zcIMzztqyi — Steven Latham (@wienerdogwifi) December 20, 2025



According to Fox News, a December 18 update revealed that ICE has reportedly arrested around 370 people in the area. The DHS also confirmed that it has deported more than 622,000 individuals this year, as of December 10.

An October 2025 report suggested more than 2 million illegal immigrants have already left the US, while another 1.9 million have self-deported since Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown after taking office in January 2025 for his second presidential term.