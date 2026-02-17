19 Medals for The United States at The Winter Olympics — But How Many of Them are Gold

The United States has been going at a steady pace in the Winter Olympics. With 19 total medals so far there was a lot of excitement that the Olympics have offered to the American audience. However, as is the case with every sporting event, people are most excited to see how many golds come Uncle Sam’s way this sporting cycle. The USA is already on the leaderboard, right behind Norway and the host country, Italy.

USA’s first gold came courtesy of Breezy Johnson. Her performance in the downhill secured the medal for the country. This was a big moment for the U.S. team, given that it had only happened one other time. It was in the 2010 Winter Games when Lindsey Vonn secured a gold medal in the same sport. This was the first gold that the U.S. team won this year and the first gold of Johnson’s Olympic career as well, as reported by NBC News.

U.S won a second medal on the very same day, this time thanks to Ilia Malinin, also called the Quad God. This came in figure skating. It was Malinin’s performance that finally gave the United States enough points to beat Team Japan.

GIVE IT UP for your 2026 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team! 🇺🇸🫡 M̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 Team USA presented by Xfinity pic.twitter.com/kOfgEvM7fO — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) January 11, 2026

The third gold came during women’s freestyle skiing. Elizabeth Lemley, who is 20 years old, made her debut in the Games this season. The next two golds came with two new records. Jordan Stolz first competed in a 1,000-meter event for speedskating. He cleared the course in 1 minute, 6.28 seconds, which was more than a minute faster than the previous record set on the course. This was Stolz’s first Olympic gold. After this, Stolz went ahead and repeated the same feat in a 500-meter event. He won a gold medal and set another record.

Norway currently has 12 golds and is closely followed by Italy, which sits at eight. The gap is closer with the United States in third place. There are more competitions underway, and the United States has so far acquired eight silver and five bronze medals. The United States seems to be hurtling toward the first position and might just have enough time to get some other golds in before the Games close out. It remains to be seen if there are any surprise performers in the latter half of the Games, but the current trajectory suggests that the United States is poised to finish in the top three.