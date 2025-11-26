“Unhinged and Unacceptable” — Jamie Lee Curtis Reads Trump for Filth

Donald Trump‘s frequent episodes of lashing out at female journalists have been constantly criticized. Most recently, the 79-year-old was caught off guard, silencing one of them with the slur “quiet piggy,” which has brought him even more backlash. It all happened on board Air Force One. A Bloomberg White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, had just begun to ask the U.S. President a pressing question about the controversial Epstein files. Skipping any answer at all, Trump angrily retorted to her with the words, “Quiet, piggy!”

President Donald Trump’s choice of words was controversial, since he behaved in a rage toward a female journalist. As netizens remain sharply critical of his behavior, Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis added scathing remarks against the American president. She delivered a powerful critique of Trump’s words by drawing on an emotional, treasured letter from the late Princess Diana. Though the context of the two things was significantly different, it did not stop Curtis from making her point clear, which was against Trump.

Jamie began by explaining that, in comparison, the visionary Princess Diana was the perfect example of a world leader to look up to. In contrast to the current times, Donald Trump’s vile behavior is capable of rousing hatred among the people. The American actress recalled the time she was about to meet the late royal family member but ended up missing it. In deep regret, Jamie Curtis wrote a letter to Princess Diana, and to her surprise, the former responded within 48 hours.

Echoing her sentiments, Curtis said, “She was an extraordinary person. She was—what an example. And look at where I live, and look at the example of the leaders, look at the example of the people leading my country, and the hatred that they feel.” The Hollywood icon then referred to the recent choice of words Trump used against a female journalist. She claimed these went against the behavior one expects of a world leader.

Calling it unacceptable behavior, she added, “I think that unhinged moment of his abuse and vile behavior is going to be his undoing.” Donald Trump’s controversial words have now caused a debate between what he actually said and what people believe he meant. For instance, as many MAGA and Trump loyalists claim, the U.S. President did not say “piggy” but instead said “peggy.”

In fact, Karoline Leavitt dismissed the possibility that Donald Trump’s words were anything close to derogatory. Addressing the press, she said, “Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You’ve all seen it yourselves. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people re-elected this president.”

How’s about “Put a civil tongue in your silly head. You bring disrespect to you and your office.” — Mike Reynolds (@MikeRey61920141) November 25, 2025

Well, netizens have agreed with Curtis’s perspective; in fact, many have taken offence at the kind of words Trump has expressed. Many even feel that he targets female journalists explicitly with such an offensive choice of language. Elisa Lees Munoz, the Executive Director of the International Women’s Media Foundation, agreed on the same note.

Speaking with The Guardian, she said, “President Trump’s targeting of women journalists is nothing new. His appearance-based insults are gendered attacks meant to shut women journalists up. While name-calling may seem harmless, coming from the head of our government, it often sets in motion a torrent of abuse towards the journalist, which not only impacts her ability to work, but also sends a chilling message to other women journalists who are confronting him with hard-hitting questions.”