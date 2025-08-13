Undocumented Family of 12 Thought It Was an ICE Raid Until Texas Floods Swept Away Their Homes – Now They Are Homeless and Helpless

The tragic Texas floods, which began a few weeks ago, claimed several lives, damaged properties, and affected livelihoods to the greatest extent. Survivors today face complex insurance claims, government bureaucracy, and mounting debts. One of the brave survivors is Rosalinda, and her family, who were jolted awake by rising floodwaters early on July 4 in Texas.

The undocumented mother of four, who has lived in the U.S. for 12 years, immediately began waking her children, grandchildren, and elderly mother. “Let’s go!” she yelled, urging her family of 12, spanning four generations, out of their mobile homes as the Guadalupe River rose dangerously.

As per CNN, amidst the chaos and rumours about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across Texas, the family initially believed they were fleeing an immigration crackdown, not a deadly natural disaster. “At first, the kids thought we were running from immigration,” said Rosalinda. She further added, “We didn’t think twice. The good thing is the children are very obedient.”

The family, which consists of members across four generations, lived in three neighbouring mobile homes along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. Alas, the water started rising and soon reached their ankles and then their knees as they struggled toward a neighbour’s safety.

“We didn’t even have time to put on shoes. We were all barefoot,” Rosalinda said. CNN only identifies her by her first name due to her immigration status. Rosalinda added. Even though all the members are okay at the time of writing this story, their home and their belongings have been swept away.

While her eldest children, Maria and a son, are U.S. citizens over 18 and eligible to apply for help, their IDs and utility bills were lost in the disaster. Their landlord, fearful of legal repercussions, refused to verify their residency.

Meanwhile, ICE raids have created chaos throughout America. At the same time, massive protests and a lockdown were issued in the downtown areas of Los Angeles after Trump deployed 4,100 National Guard and 700 Marines to the streets, resulting in property damage, looting, and conflicts with police. In response, President Donald Trump further labelled the protesters as “animals” and “a foreign enemy,” worsening the situation.

Texas has also joined the list after ICE announced the arrest of 422 undocumented individuals, including 296 with criminal convictions, during a week-long operation from May 4 to May 10 aimed at enhancing public safety in the Houston area. Additionally, 528 individuals were deported as part of the effort. Some of these deportations have taken place amidst the floods, especially with people who require medical care.

ICE authorities noted that this operation targeted individuals with final removal orders for those who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in America. On the other hand, the stories of floods in Texas aren’t new, especially in the river basins of Texas’ Hill Country, an area known as “Flash Flood Alley.”

The pattern is familiar: a community is affected by the flood, long social media posts are written, and the government is blamed as relief is provided, and once again, citizens promise to handle things in a better way next time.

Back in 1987, officials in Kerr County were forced to rethink their safety systems after a flash flood killed 10 teenagers at a summer camp, yet after several decades, the flash floods on July 4 left more than 100 people dead. A special committee of Texas lawmakers is currently reviewing the state’s flood response, and Gov. Greg Abbott placed four flood-related priorities at the top of his special session agenda.

We wish all the survivors of the tragedy a speedy recovery and special condolences to the people who lost their lives in the inevitable event.